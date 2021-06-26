Gap Just Launched a Home Collection at Walmart, and It's All Got Major Vacation Vibes
Who among us hasn't closed our eyes and visualized what it might be like to gather our coins, drive to the rocky New England coast, and purchase a stately second home perched dramatically behind windy dunes overlooking the sea? For some, this daydream might one day become a reality, but for the rest of us, a bit of bright white and blue, nautical-adjacent decor in a loud city apartment might be the closest we ever get. If you're in the latter category, don't fear: Gap Home just dropped at Walmart, and it's got everything you need to trick yourself into thinking your main residence is something that could pass for a second home.
The new collaboration between iconic fashion brand Gap and big box retailer Walmart is described as "timeless American style for modern living," but it has an undeniable vacation-home-by-the-sea quality that will instantly transform your bedroom, bathroom, or kitchen into a beachside getaway. What does that mean, aesthetically? Think lots of bright whites, periwinkles, deep blues, crisp percale fabrics, stoneware, and stripes. In other words: Cape Cod, but make it local.
There are dozens of products in the collection across four different categories. The cozy bedding selection includes breezy sheet sets and quilted jersey duvets. In decor, there's a great lineup of throw pillows (which are sometimes all you need to freshen up your living room), while the bathroom section has a collection of towels and ceramic accessories that'll make you want to supplement with seashell soaps. You'll also find a lovely selection of dinnerware, including some weighty ceramic dish sets to perfectly accompany your summer barbecues.
Below, check out our 10 favorite buys from the just-launched Gap Home collection - available exclusively at Walmart - and turn your home into a vacation in and of itself. After all, everyone needs a place to get away.
Related Items
Gap Home Washed Denim Reversible Organic Cotton Comforter Set
To buy: walmart.com, from $45
Gap Home Yarn Dyed Organic Cotton Washed Chambray Stripe Sheet Set
To buy: walmart.com, from $35
Gap Home T-Shirt Soft Slub Jersey Organic Cotton Blend Quilt
To buy: walmart.com, from $55
Gap Home Chunky Stripe Decorative Oblong Throw Pillow
To buy: walmart.com, $22
Gap Home Tie Dye Decorative Oblong Throw Pillow with Tassels
To buy: walmart.com, $22
Gap Home Easy Stripe 3 Piece Ceramic Bath Accessory Set
To buy: walmart.com, $30
Gap Home Stitch Effect Organic Cotton Shower Curtain
To buy: walmart.com, $20
Gap Home 16-Piece Round Black Stoneware Dinnerware Set
To buy: walmart.com, $43
Gap Home Speckled Slip 16-Piece with Speckle and Raw Bottom White Stoneware Dinnerware Set
To buy: walmart.com, $49
Gap Home New Blue 16-Piece Blue & White Decal Fine Ceramic Dinnerware Set
To buy: walmart.com, $49
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.