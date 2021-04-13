This Ultra-cool Copenhagen-based Just Landed at Nordstrom — Here’s What to Shop

You won't want to miss out on this collection.
By Madeline Diamond
April 13, 2021
For many of us, one of the best parts of traveling is discovering the signature style of a new place, and with that, shopping. For example, on a trip to Denmark, you might come across Ganni, a Copenhagen-based brand that encapsulates Scandinavian style with its womenswear, accessories, and shoes. And luckily, you don't have to jet off to Copenhagen to get your hands on these stylish pieces, since right now, you can shop the brand at Nordstrom.

From feminine blouses and bold dresses to stylish athleisure, Ganni's collection at Nordstrom includes a variety of pieces you'll want to add to your spring and summer wardrobe immediately. There's even a travel-ready camera bag with a convenient crossbody strap that you'll definitely want to bring on future trips. Whether you're still living in loungewear or have been itching to step out in a floral dress (even if you're just running errands, we get it), this collection has something for you. And if you like what you see, you'll want to act fast, since this collection is only available online and in selected Nordstrom stores until May 2. Keep reading for our top picks from Ganni's collection at Nordstrom.

To buy: Floral Tie Neck Georgette Blouse, nordstrom.com, $155

To buy: Floral Ruched Stretch Silk Satin Dress, nordstrom.com, $575

To buy: Software Isoli Organic Cotton Graphic Hoodie, nordstrom.com, $215

To buy: Floral Print Tech Fabric Camera Crossbody Bag, nordstrom.com, $135

