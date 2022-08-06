Thousands of Travelers Say This Handy $13 Tech Organizer Is a Must-have for Keeping Your Electronics in Order

Keeping your electronics organized can be stressful while traveling — especially if you don't have one central space to store everything. That's why investing in a quality tech organizer is so important. These handy cases not only offer space for all your chargers, converters, and electronic devices, but they can also prevent them from getting tangled or damaged at the bottom of your suitcase.

Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a pick that is "exactly right for travel" in the FYY Electronic Organizer. The compact travel accessory comes in six different sizes, but the most popular among travelers seems to be the double layer small option. Not only is it super lightweight and compact at just 4.3 inches by 7.5 inches by 2.2 inches, but it's also waterproof and has a soft sponge padding to keep your items safe. Even better? It has a pocket for just about any kind of tech accessory you may need to pack.

The front compartment has multiple mesh pockets on both sides that are perfect for holding charging cords, USB drives, earbuds, computer mouses, remotes, and more. The back compartment, on the other hand, is the perfect size for hard drives, power banks, and cell phones. Shoppers love that each organizer has durable zippers that won't snag and a handy carrying strap that makes it easy to transport.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $13

Reviewers also like how organized the accessory keeps their tech while they're on the go. "I always throw my charging cords into a random bag when I travel, and they always get tangled," one buyer wrote, before adding, "This held my micro-USB, lightning cable, Apple Watch charger, AirPods, headphones, and external battery pack. [It's] so nice to have everything organized in one spot."

Another agreed writing, "This is the exact solution to the tangle of wires, chargers, reserve batteries, camera cards, etc. Now everything is in one, easy-to-reach spot." Others were pleasantly surprised by just how much they are able to fit inside the small tech case. "I was able to get several charging cables, charging blocks, and two backup phone batteries, which was very surprising considering how small the pouch looked," one customer wrote.

There are a variety of different colors to choose from, ranging from classic black and gray to pretty teal and pink. Perhaps best of all, the electronic case is only $13, so it won't cost you an arm or a leg to keep all your tech items safe and organized. And if you feel like you need more or less space for your electronics for different trips, there are two larger sizes and three smaller options available.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $13

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.