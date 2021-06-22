Pet Owners Will Love This Treat-tossing Dog Camera - and It's 30% Off This Prime Day
For pet owners looking for a way to help their dogs deal with separation anxiety now that we're re-entering the world and leaving the house more often, the Furbo Dog Camera is an option worth exploring. The gadget acts as a camera and treat dispenser so you can keep tabs on your pup and reward them while you're away. Plus, you can shop this device for 30% off this Amazon Prime Day, bringing the total price down to $118.
Furbo connects to an app, offering you the chance to check in on your pup at any time, or even give other people the option to take a peek at your pet and sling a treat their way. You can also monitor your pet's barking, should that be an issue you're trying to work on.
With over 17,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Furbo is a cult-favorite for dog owners especially. On top of that, people have grown closer to their pets by better understanding their behaviors when humans aren't around. In fact, one reviewer commented on what she learned about her pug and cat from using the Furbo. "I love being able to watch my pug literally just sleeping for seven hours a day, and my coworkers really enjoy the constant updates of me telling them where my pug is sleeping and forcing them to watch his small, fawn body laying in the same spot. I have learned that my cat must leave the house when I go to work because I never catch her on the camera. Maybe she has a job?"
Right now, the Furbo Dog Camera is $51 off its original price, but only for the remainder of Prime Day, which ends tonight. So, if you're interested in this stellar deal, you'll want to act fast.
To buy: Furbo Dog Camera, amazon.com, $118 (originally $169)
