Pet Owners Will Love This Treat-tossing Dog Camera - and It's 30% Off This Prime Day

With over 17,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Furbo is a cult-favorite for dog owners especially. On top of that, people have grown closer to their pets by better understanding their behaviors when humans aren't around. In fact, one reviewer commented on what she learned about her pug and cat from using the Furbo. "I love being able to watch my pug literally just sleeping for seven hours a day, and my coworkers really enjoy the constant updates of me telling them where my pug is sleeping and forcing them to watch his small, fawn body laying in the same spot. I have learned that my cat must leave the house when I go to work because I never catch her on the camera. Maybe she has a job?"