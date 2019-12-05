KFC's Fried Chicken-scented Fire Log Is Back for the Holiday Season (Video)

Forget your house smelling like a freshly cut Christmas tree. This season your home can smell like a delicious bucket of KFC chicken instead.

The fast-food restaurant is bringing back its wildly popular Extra Crispy Fire Log for a limited time. Starting Thursday, KFC mega-fans can pick up the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog from Enviro-Log for just $18.99 exclusively through Walmart.

The log, KFC noted, is made with 100 percent recycled materials and is “designed to make your home smell like fried chicken.” It can burn up to three hours, however, the chain noted it may “attract bears or hungry neighbors.” It also warned hungry users to not put their faces directly near the fire to smell fried chicken. Instead, it said to “come to a restaurant for that.”

Image zoom Courtesy of KFC

“Last year, we captured the hearts, noses and fireplaces of our fans, but thousands more were clamoring to get their hands on our limited firelogs. So, we brought our 11 Herbs & Spices Firelogs back with an exclusive partnership with Walmart to spread the finger-lickin’ good cheer,” Andrea Zahumensky, KFC's chief marketing officer for the US, said in a statement. “We hope you’ll cuddle up with your family or friends with a bucket of our world-famous fried chicken and a warm fried chicken-scented fire this holiday season.”

In the statement, KFC also suggested this as the perfect gift for office Secret Santa or White Elephant gift exchanges with friends. Though really, if you just want to buy it for yourself and sit by the fire with a giant bucket of chicken this holiday season that’s totally okay, too.

Image zoom Courtesy of KFC

But, if you want in on the tasty-smelling log you better act fast. Last year the log sold out in less than three hours because really, who doesn’t want their home to smell this good?