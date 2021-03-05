As shopping editors, we're regularly clued in to some pretty major sales. This week, we're seeing plenty from some of our readers' most-loved brands like Everlane, Amazon, and Best Buy. Some of the best sales of the year — even beyond Cyber Monday — are hidden and take a bit of digging to find. We've done the leg work for you.
Each week, we're here to give you the best sales ahead of the weekend, so you can spend more of your time doing your weekend thing and less time searching for the best deals on home decor, cozy clothes, and travel goods for your future trips.
Keep scrolling for this week's Friday Finds and shop the best sales on right now.
Amazon Outlet is a surprisingly little-known world of discounts, and this denim jacket from Levi's being over 50 percent off is kicking our "spring tingle" into high gear.
To buy: Levi's Denim Jacket, amazon.com, $43 (originally $90)
1stDibs is one of the best places on the internet to get your high-end vintage home decor fix of pieces from around the world. Not able to travel? Let your new Italian hide sofa or art piece from far off travel to you. And the site's short-lived Spring Sale is here, so there's no better time to kick start your space for next season.
To buy: Italian Baxter Brown and White Cow Fur Leather Sofa + Pillows, 1990s, 1stdibs.com, $4,116 (originally $5,488)
If you've been in the market for new intimates, Soma's Spring on the Bras sale is here to provide everything you need at or around just $25.
To buy: Enbliss Wireless, somaintimates.com, $25 (originally $48)
Everlane's sale section this week is full of amazing deals for transition wardrobes, like 40 percent off the essential Cashmere V-neck Sweater.
To buy: everlane.com, $60 (originally $100)
The ideal break-time accessory, Ostrichpillow's Reversible Travel Pillow isn't the only great thing on sale at the MoMA Design Store this weekend, but it's certainly one of our favorites at T+L.
To buy: Ostrichpillow Reversible Travel Pillow, store.moma.org, $30 (originally $40)
Whether you're in the market for a fantastic new vacuum or a new state-of-the-art hair dryer system, Dyson's current sale items are on deep discount and not to be slept on.
To buy: Dyson V11 Vacuum, dyson.com, $380 (originally $450)
Best Buy has consistently good deals, but this week we're loving that one of our favorite noise-cancelling headphones are $140 off the original price.
To buy: Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro Headphones, bestbuy.com, $160 (originally $300)
BaubleBar's semi-annual sale is here, offering 20 percent off sitewide with code SEMI20. This is one sale you're not going want to miss, especially ahead of dressing for spring.
To buy: Luna Earring Set, baublebar.com, $80 (originally $98; valued at $210)
Planning your spring camping and hiking adventures? Shop these Hydro Flask colors, like Watermelon, Sunflower, and Spearmint, before the brand gets rid of them for good.
To buy: hydroflask.com, $26 (originally $43)
Home decor is on sale at Burrow, from rugs to mod pillows, and we're loving this fluffy, faux-fur pillow cover for our cozy spring home decor.
To buy: Faux Fur Pillow Cover, burrow.com, $40 (originally $60)
