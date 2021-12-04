Shoppers Say This Cashmere Cardigan 'Is the Softest Sweater of All Time'
Seasoned travelers know the importance of packing versatile items that can be worn multiple different ways. Luckily, Free People shoppers say the brand's School Boy Cashmere Cardi is a multipurpose piece that "you can wear with anything." One reviewer called it a "go-to staple piece" that they wear for "travel, loungewear, and casual dress."
The classic cardigan can be worn open or closed, and looks just as good on its own as it does when layered over another top. Along with a ribbed trim and plunging v-neck neckline, the sweater has a slouchy silhouette that gives it a relaxed feel without looking too casual.
While the cashmere topper is incredibly lightweight, many people said it's also very warm — making it a great option to snuggle up in on chilly flights and train rides. And did we mention how luxe it feels? One customer called it "the softest sweater of all time."
With details like that, it should come as no surprise that the cozy cardigan has more than 10,000 "hearts" and an impressive 4.6-star rating on the brand's website. "This was by far one of the best purchases I've made at Free People," wrote one reviewer, while another wrote, "I'm on my third color of this sweater and they're basically all I wear! [It's] warm, soft, and cute with everything!"
The sweater comes in nine different colors and ranges in size from XS to XL. Most shoppers say it fits true to size, but some recommend sizing down if you prefer a more fitted look, as the sweater is slightly oversized. While the School Boy Cashmere Cardi is definitely on the pricier side at $198 each, reviewers say it's well worth the price, especially since it's 100 percent cashmere.
If the luxe piece is out of your price range, don't fret! The brand has plenty of other cute cardigans at more affordable price points, including this cropped option, this duster, and this hooded style.