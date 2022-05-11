This Packable Rain Jacket Is Equally Functional and Cute — and It's Only $22 Right Now

The lightweight layer is made of water-resistant polyester, and the style is both functional and cute, with elasticized wrists to keep water out of your sleeves, a spacious hood, and drawstrings both at the waist and neck for a customizable, secure fit. Part of what makes this jacket so easy to pack is that it's unlined, so think of it more as a rain shell to throw on over cute vacation outfits when anything from a surprise sunshower to a sudden monsoon hits. Because it's thin, you could fit this into the tote or backpack you carry on daily excursions so you're always prepared.