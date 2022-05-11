This Packable Rain Jacket Is Equally Functional and Cute — and It's Only $22 Right Now
Most of us would probably agree that the main deterrent of packing rain gear for trips is the hassle of stuffing bulky weatherproof layers into our bags, sacrificing a lot of space we'd rather be using for breezy maxi dresses and comfortable leggings. The problem with forgoing things like a rain jacket, though, is that you tend to be quite ill-prepared for, well, rain.
Luckily, Walmart's affordable in-house clothing line Free Assembly, which aims to bring practical and stylish wardrobe solutions to customers without hefty price tags, designed a solution for this packing dilemma with its Women's Packable Rain Jacket. And then, Walmart did everyone even more of a favor and marked it down by 50 percent.
The lightweight layer is made of water-resistant polyester, and the style is both functional and cute, with elasticized wrists to keep water out of your sleeves, a spacious hood, and drawstrings both at the waist and neck for a customizable, secure fit. Part of what makes this jacket so easy to pack is that it's unlined, so think of it more as a rain shell to throw on over cute vacation outfits when anything from a surprise sunshower to a sudden monsoon hits. Because it's thin, you could fit this into the tote or backpack you carry on daily excursions so you're always prepared.
For some reason, Walmart is taking half off this packable rain jacket right now, bringing the price down from $44 to just $22. You can shop the $22 find in two options: a teal "marine green" and a black with a white daisy pattern called "folk floral," both available in sizes extra-small to large. And because Free Assembly clothes are known to sell out, you should probably scoop this deal up sooner rather than later.
Shoppers say the jacket's fit is open and relaxed, so you can wear warmer layers underneath, and comment that despite its weightlessness, it effectively keeps them dry. If you're ready to shop the versatile and stylish Walmart style, head over to Free Assembly while the packable rain jacket is only $22.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.