This Iconic New York Hotel Just Released the Most Chic Merchandise

What makes The Carlyle such an iconic New York City institution? It's served as a lavish destination for travelers since 1930. It offers sophistication and luxury in every guest room, and its location just a stone's throw from Central Park is certainly a plus. It's also home to Bemelmans Bar, an upscale piano bar known for live jazz and some of the city's best martinis. And since I'm named after Madeline, the titular character of the Madeline children's book series by Ludwig Bemelmans, I've always been enamored with Bemelmans Bar, which features murals with original illustrations from the artist adorning its walls. For that reason, am I going to need to invest in one of these pieces from the Frame and Carlyle collaboration? I think yes.