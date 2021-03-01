This Iconic New York Hotel Just Released the Most Chic Merchandise

Frame is known for its collection of stylish, on-trend denim for both men and women. But the brand is back today with its first-ever collaboration, and it's partnering with one of New York City's most iconic hotels: The Carlyle. If you're a fan of the hotel, the Upper East Side, or are simply feeling nostalgic for traveling to New York City, this collection was made just for you.
The collection includes three classic pieces featuring The Carlyle's logo and crest: two crewneck sweatshirts and a baseball cap, all made from 100% cotton. They come in both off-white and clover green, and you can wear your love for the Upper East Side landmark with pride, whether you dress these pieces up or incorporate them into your loungewear collection.
What makes The Carlyle such an iconic New York City institution? It's served as a lavish destination for travelers since 1930. It offers sophistication and luxury in every guest room, and its location just a stone's throw from Central Park is certainly a plus. It's also home to Bemelmans Bar, an upscale piano bar known for live jazz and some of the city's best martinis. And since I'm named after Madeline, the titular character of the Madeline children's book series by Ludwig Bemelmans, I've always been enamored with Bemelmans Bar, which features murals with original illustrations from the artist adorning its walls. For that reason, am I going to need to invest in one of these pieces from the Frame and Carlyle collaboration? I think yes.
To buy: Carlyle Sweatshirt in Off White, frame-store.com, $248
To buy: Carlyle Small Crest Sweatshirt in Clover Green, frame-store.com, $248
To buy: Carlyle Cap in Blanc, frame-store.com, $98
Madeline Diamond is a Brooklyn-based e-commerce editor at Travel + Leisure, and she's constantly fighting the impulse to overpack for her next trip. You can follow her on Twitter @madgdiamond and Instagram @madelinediamond.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.