Shoppers Are Obsessed With How Flattering and Comfortable These 'Buttery-soft' Leggings Are
A great pair of leggings is a must-have in any travel wardrobe. Not only are they super easy to dress up or down, but a solid pair should also be extremely comfortable — making them a great option to wear on travel days. If you're on the hunt for a new pair, we suggest checking out the FP Movement High-Rise 24/7 Leggings. More than 1,400 shoppers say they love the cozy bottoms, with many calling them the "best leggings ever."
Made from a nylon andelastane blend that shoppers describe as "buttery-soft," the leggings boast light compression and four-way stretch that moves with you. "The material is so comfortable, yet holds everything in place," one reviewer wrote. Owners also love the high-rise silhouette that offers a flattering look, as well as the thick waistband because it doesn't slide down even during grueling workouts.
The leggings are also super breathable, so you won't overheat in warm climates or during long runs. And if you're worried about them turning sheer as you sweat or bend over, don't be. One customer who bought the light lilac color wrote, "I did a hot yoga class and not a drop of sweat was shown," adding that "they stayed up throughout the whole class." Another said "they are completely squatproof." There's even a hidden pocket in the waistband for you to store your essentials while you're on the go.
The thick marrow seams help elongate your legs and look "beyond flattering," as one shopper put it. And the leggings aren't just a great option to work out in. One person who likes to wear them under dresses and tunics said the "lightweight, silky smooth" leggings are perfect for layering. With details like that, it's no wonder why so many shoppers say they are "in love" with the "amazing" leggings.
Sizes range from XS to XL, and there are six versatile colors to choose from, ranging from classic black to a pretty pastel purple and a bold red, and each one is super easy to mix and match with other pieces in your travel wardrobe. Or if you prefer a more streamlined look, be sure to buy the matching crop top that's made from the same ultra-soft material.
No matter how you decide to style them, these comfortable and flattering leggings definitely deserve a spot in your rotation this season. Shop a pair for yourself below.
