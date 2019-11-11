Four Seasons Just Launched an Online Store so You Can Turn Your Home Into a Luxury Hotel

Image zoom Courtesy of Four Seasons

From Hong Kong to London and everywhere in between, guests staying at the classic and classy Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts can always count on one thing: a luxuriously comfortable room to crash in. And now, with the launch of their new online store, travelers around the world can bring the timeless brand’s most popular amenities into their own bedrooms.

Just in time for the holidays, the Four Seasons online store features the very best of the brand’s signature collection of home essentials to help elevate your comfort on a daily basis.

Starting with the hotel’s classic beds, it’s time to upgrade to one of the brand’s state-of-the-art mattresses created with sustainable wood foundations. Make your night’s sleep even more comfortable with their superior bedding collection: Dobby Sateen cotton sheets, down and feather pillows, and a selection of duvets for every type of sleeper.

But of course, the bedroom is only as important as the bathroom, where we primp and pamper in a perfectly curated regime to wash away the gunk and grime of the day.

After a luxurious bath, wrap up in one of Four Seasons’ terry bath towels. The set, which starts at $249, comes with two bath towels, two hand towels, and two wash clothes. For the true towel connoisseur, upgrade to the Spa Terry Set, to bring a taste of Four Seasons’ signature spa treatments into your own bathroom.

Your 500 square foot Brooklyn apartment might not be anything like the Four Seasons Nam Hai, but if you close your eyes while wrapped up in one of these towels, you may just transport yourself there.

Image zoom Courtesy of Four Seasons

And for the perfect gift this holiday season, opt for the best part of any hotel room: the robe.

Everyone knows the best way to acclimate to a new place is to check-in and immediately slip on the robe hanging in the closet and with the Four Seasons' 100 percent velour jacquard cotton robe, it feel like you're slipping straight into a cloud.

The robes are also available in children's sizes for the most glamorous kids in your life.

As the holidays — and winter weather — approaches, there may be no better way to relax and get cozy by having the likes of a luxurious hotel waiting for you after work, or for your loved ones in need of some major self care.