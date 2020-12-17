Food52’s Kitchenware Collection Has the Perfect Gift for the Foodie in Your Life
If you're still on the hunt for the perfect gift for the foodie in your life, look no further. Nordstrom now carries the Five Two by Food52, the kitchenware line from a cult-favorite online food community. Luckily for shoppers, the collection includes tons of items that will make a great addition to any kitchen, as well as a stellar holiday gift for home chefs.
The collection includes a variety of stylish kitchen essentials, from silicone utensils and a set of knives to a chic apron and dish towels. With a color palette that includes soft grays, blues, pinks, and neutrals, these items will be sure to fit in nearly every kitchen. We're particularly excited about how useful these kitchen tools are, in addition to how nice they'll look on our kitchen counters. Take the Silicone Oven Mitt Set, for example. The mitts are available in four chic colors, and feature thin, flexible silicone that's heat safe up to 650 degrees Fahrenheit. Similarly, the brand's apron is designed with a ton of helpful features (like an adjustable neck strap, cleverly placed pockets, and built-in potholders) that will streamline your routine in the kitchen.
Shoppers are also excited about the style and functionality of these products. One shopper even called the oven mitts the best they've ever used. "I don't have to worry about holding any pan or pot for too long before it gets too hot. Also, a great bonus feature is the magnets inside the cuffs that let you hang these on the side of your fridge, ready to use, or store together as a pair!"
Another reviewer praised the Ultimate Apron. "Good construction, heavy sturdy fabric, and little details like the ties are what sets this apart from the rest.
Keep reading for our favorite pieces from the Five Two by Food52 collection, available at Nordstrom.
To buy: Silicone Oven Mitt Set, nordstrom.com, $40
To buy: Set of Three Essential Knives, nordstrom.com, $139; Essential Set of Two Utility Kitchen Towels, nordstrom.com, $35
To buy: 5-pack Silicone Utensils, nordstrom.com, $49; Ultimate Apron, nordstrom.com, $45
