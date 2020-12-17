Food52’s Kitchenware Collection Has the Perfect Gift for the Foodie in Your Life 

The collection includes a variety of stylish kitchen essentials, from silicone utensils and a set of knives to a chic apron and dish towels. With a color palette that includes soft grays, blues, pinks, and neutrals, these items will be sure to fit in nearly every kitchen. We're particularly excited about how useful these kitchen tools are, in addition to how nice they'll look on our kitchen counters. Take the Silicone Oven Mitt Set, for example. The mitts are available in four chic colors, and feature thin, flexible silicone that's heat safe up to 650 degrees Fahrenheit. Similarly, the brand's apron is designed with a ton of helpful features (like an adjustable neck strap, cleverly placed pockets, and built-in potholders) that will streamline your routine in the kitchen.