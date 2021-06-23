This Adjustable Dumbbell Is Perfect for At-home Workouts - and It's 27% Off for Prime Day 

If you're short on space, the Flybird Adjustable Dumbbell is the way to go, though even if you've got room to spare, this five-in-one weight is still convenient. You can choose between five, 10, 15, 20, and 25 pounds, and adjust the weight by simply turning the handle to the desired number and locking it into place. And since the plates are made of metal and feature a high-end locking structure, you can be sure that the dumbbell will safely stay in place while in use and remain durable through plenty of workouts.