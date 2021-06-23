This Adjustable Dumbbell Is Perfect for At-home Workouts - and It's 27% Off for Prime Day
While gyms and exercise classes are reopening around the country, many of us have gotten used to working out at home. If you've transformed your living room into a gym since the pandemic began, you'll want to check out this adjustable dumbbell, which offers five weights in one. Plus, it's on sale for $88 this Amazon Prime Day, down from its original price of $120.
If you're short on space, the Flybird Adjustable Dumbbell is the way to go, though even if you've got room to spare, this five-in-one weight is still convenient. You can choose between five, 10, 15, 20, and 25 pounds, and adjust the weight by simply turning the handle to the desired number and locking it into place. And since the plates are made of metal and feature a high-end locking structure, you can be sure that the dumbbell will safely stay in place while in use and remain durable through plenty of workouts.
To buy: Flybird Adjustable Dumbbell, amazon.com, $88 (originally $120)
Amazon shoppers rave about this dumbbell, giving it over 1,700 five-star reviews. "I received these a few days ago and I really like them so far. First of all, the handles and the weights themselves are very comfortable. They fit my hands well and are easy to work with. I also like the weight-switching mechanism. It feels solid when it latches in, and it's easy to do with one hand," one reviewer wrote.
Another reviewer emphasized the value of these weights. "I was looking into the Bowflex dumbbells and yikes...expensive. So, I took a chance on these and am very happy with them. They are very innovative in that you select the weight by rotating the handle."
