This Adjustable Dumbbell Is Perfect for At-home Workouts — and Amazon Shoppers Love It
If your gym is still closed or you're hesitant to return due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, there's a good chance your home has been doubling as a fitness studio for the past several months. In order to upgrade your home gym setup without taking up your entire living room, we've found all kinds of products, from folding treadmills to ankle weights, that should do just the trick. This adjustable dumbbell, for example, is an Amazon shopper favorite when it comes to space-saving home workout equipment.
The Flybird Adjustable Dumbbell can be adjusted from five to 25 pounds, so you'll essentially have five dumbbells in one. To change the weight, you just have to place the dumbbell in its tray, turn the handle with one hand, and lock in your selected plate. Storage is also simple, since the dumbbell and weights all sit neatly on a durable tray.
To buy: Flybird Adjustable Dumbbell, amazon.com, $130 (originally $140)
Amazon shoppers rave about this dumbbell, including many who have bought it during quarantine. "We have been building our 'garage gym' and wanted to have a variety of dumbbells but didn’t want additional space dedicated to weights. These are perfect! Easily adjustable and a small footprint," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper said the fact that this dumbbell is "handy to use at home and saves so much space," is a major benefit. "As a mom I don’t have much time to exercise, but when I do work out, I need some tools that are time efficient and handy. Finally came across to this adjustable dumbbell and I just love it," she said.
