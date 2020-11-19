This Adjustable Dumbbell Is Perfect for At-home Workouts — and Amazon Shoppers Love It 

If your gym is still closed or you're hesitant to return due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, there's a good chance your home has been doubling as a fitness studio for the past several months. In order to upgrade your home gym setup without taking up your entire living room, we've found all kinds of products, from folding treadmills to ankle weights, that should do just the trick. This adjustable dumbbell, for example, is an Amazon shopper favorite when it comes to space-saving home workout equipment.