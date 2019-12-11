Hundreds of Flight Attendants Are Obsessed With This Comfy Jumpsuit — and It’s Just $24 on Amazon

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Your new go-to travel outfit might just be this versatile one piece, thanks to the flight attendants who have made the affordable Amazon jumpsuit go viral in the last month.

The Prettygarden Off Shoulder Jumpsuit With Pockets has taken the internet by storm after being posted in private Facebook groups used to share tips and tricks of the trade within the flight attendant community. And you can shop this all-in-one travel oufit too for just $24.

The jumpsuit features short sleeves with a slouchy, off-the-shoulder cut, keyhole closure in the back, elastic waist, and jogger-style pants that taper at the ankle. And like any good travel outfit, the piece includes two side pockets on the pants. It's made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex, making it ultra-soft and wrinkle-resistant. And while the black version of the jumpsuit is what went viral, it's also available in brown, dark green, army green, navy, and dark red.

So how did this jumpsuit gain such swift popularity, particularly among flight attendants?

Posts that mentioned the jumpsuit began to take off in one Facebook group with over 6,000 members, and soon it became a phenomenon. "This group became an instant 'hot spot' for sharing great shopping finds over the world as well as support for each other in an almost sisterly or motherly way," Teresa Michael Glasgow, a flight attendant, told Travel + Leisure.

The jumpsuit is "so versatile, fits well on all body types, is affordable and most of all is easily packable," Glasgow said. "Add a scarf during the day [and] a necklace at night. Dress it up or down. Age and size didn’t seem to matter," she continued. She now runs a Facebook group inspired by the famous jumpsuit, which encourages members to post photos of themselves wearing it during their travels.

Amazon shoppers have also emphasized just how perfect this jumpsuit is for travel. One reviewer wrote that the piece is her "go-to outfit for long flights."

