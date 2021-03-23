This Standing Desk Will Give Your WFH Setup a Much-needed Upgrade

Even though most of us having been working from home for over a year now, you might still be in need of a home office upgrade. Whether you have an entire room dedicated to working remotely or a corner of your living room, a standing desk could make all the difference in your daily routine. Standing desks are designed to provide an ergonomic solution to sitting for hours at a time while working, allowing you to adjust the height of your desk for a comfortable sit/stand balance throughout the workday.
The Flexispot Standing Desk is the number one best-seller in the home office furniture sets category on Amazon, and it's no surprise why. It's available in three sizes (40" x 24", 48" x 24, and 55" x 28") and colors (maple, mahogany, and black), so there's a good chance you'll be able to find a version that fits your space and style. To adjust the height, just use the simple two-button controller to easily switch from sitting to standing positions.
To buy: Flexispot Standing Desk, amazon.com, from $245
Amazon shoppers rave about this desk, giving it an average rating of 4.7 our of five stars. "I like the fact that the height can be adjusted to exactly the right level to have an ergonomic work setup at home. This made a world of difference compared to the fixed desk that I was using at home for 10 months. This desk made me feel that I was back in the office again," one reviewer wrote.
Another reviewer who is a teacher said this desk has made virtual learning much easier. "This desk has completely transformed my home workspace! I couldn't be happier with it. I've been teaching second grade from my home office since last March, and ten months in this space made it clear that my old desk, although stylish mid-century modern, left me feeling chained to my desk chair...with [this desk], I can easily shift from sitting to standing and even dancing along with my second-graders at the push of a button!"
