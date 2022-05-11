This Durable Inflatable Paddleboard Is Great for Beginners — and It's on Sale Right Now
If you plan to hit the water this summer, whether that's a lake, river, or ocean, paddleboarding is a great way to enjoy the scenery (and get a little exercise). Many boards are expensive, bulky, and hard to transport, which is why an inflatable paddleboard is a great option. However, Amazon shoppers have found one inflatable board that is lightweight (read: 19 pounds), stable, and easy to travel with. Not to mention, it's on sale for up to 34 percent off right now with an on-site coupon for an extra $20 off, discounting the price tag to $170 and making it now the perfect time to shop.
The Fitwave Inflatable Paddleboard is made from a durable vinyl material that's easy to inflate and will resist tears and punctures. It also has a non-slip deck pad that will help you find a comfortable grip on the board for more stability. Bungee ties at the top of the board will keep your paddle in place when it's not in use, as well as any small essentials you bring out on the water. In addition to the board itself, your purchase also includes an adjustable aluminum paddle, coiled ankle leash, fin, emergency repair kit, hand pump, waterproof phone case, floating sunglasses leash, and storage backpack. With everything you need to get out on the water, this is an especially great pick for beginners.
The board is available in three lengths: 9 feet, 10 feet, and 11 feet and has a weight capacity of 242 pounds. Based on which size you choose, the board comes in a variety of blue, black, and white graphic prints that will fit right in on the water. If you want the best deal, check out the 10-foot board, which is 34 percent off.
To buy: amazon.com, $170 with on-site coupon (originally $290)
Amazon shoppers rave about the paddleboard, giving it more than 1,700 five-star ratings. It's even earned a coveted Amazon's Choice badge. Many say that it's great for first-time paddleboarders, including one reviewer who said they "would definitely recommend it as a good beginner setup." Another mentioned that it's "stable and easy to inflate." Similarly, one user said they were "in love with this paddleboard" because the "instructions are easy to follow and set up was done in 10 minutes or less." And when you're finished for the day, packing up the board is also impressively simple. "The backpack is very convenient and it fits in the back of my car with no problem," one shopper wrote.
More reviewers praise how well the board works for such an affordable option. "I have been really wanting a paddleboard but just could not justify spending a ton of money on an occasional hobby," one wrote. They went on to say that "this board is great. It comes with all the necessary items and then some. It's super easy to use, super easy to carry, and is incredibly stable."
If you're looking for a stable, easily transportable paddleboard, don't miss out on this pick from Fitwave, especially while it's on sale for $170 on Amazon.
