This Durable Inflatable Paddleboard Is Great for Beginners — and It's on Sale Right Now

The Fitwave Inflatable Paddleboard is made from a durable vinyl material that's easy to inflate and will resist tears and punctures. It also has a non-slip deck pad that will help you find a comfortable grip on the board for more stability. Bungee ties at the top of the board will keep your paddle in place when it's not in use, as well as any small essentials you bring out on the water. In addition to the board itself, your purchase also includes an adjustable aluminum paddle, coiled ankle leash, fin, emergency repair kit, hand pump, waterproof phone case, floating sunglasses leash, and storage backpack. With everything you need to get out on the water, this is an especially great pick for beginners.