Vacationers Can Wear These Podiatrist-approved Sneakers for Miles With No Complaints — and They're on Sale
Finding a pair of sneakers that's comfortable, supportive, and stylish for travel can seem downright impossible at times. But Nordstrom shoppers seem to have found the perfect pair in the FitFlop Rally Sneakers. These fashionable yet functional kicks are so easy on your feet, one shopper said they're "the most comfortable shoes you'll own." Even better, certain colors are on sale right now.
The low-top sneakers feature the brand's patented cushioned midsoles that have been ergonomically engineered to cradle and support your feet. Plus, the lace-up shoes' slip-resistant sole provides ample traction on all types of terrains.
The best part? The cute sneakers have a Seal of Acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association, so you know they will provide you with the support and comfort you need to tackle a full day of sightseeing without any aches, pains, or blisters.
Tons of reviewers attest to the sneakers' high comfort level. One wrote, "I wore these on vacation walking miles and miles each day and there was no break-in period." Another added, "They are much more comfortable than other designer brands of sneakers." They also mentioned that "the heel doesn't rub and there is plenty of room for me to wear these with or without socks."
What's more, their sleek leather upper makes them much more polished than your average sneaker, so you can wear them just about anywhere. "The shoes are beautiful and well made," one shopper said. Many others say they get compliments on the stylish shoes whenever they wear them. They run in sizes 5 to 11 with some half sizes available, and shoppers note that the sneakers can run big and suggest going down a half size for a more comfortable fit.
There are seven pretty colors to choose from, and the bronze and maroon shades are currently marked down to just $70. If you prefer a more neutral shoe, there are white and black options, as well as fun silver and gold styles too, which are $100 a pair.
No matter which colorway you prefer, you're going to want to "run (don't walk) to get these," according to reviewers. If you're ready to see what all the hype is about for yourself, shop the two discounted styles above and check out some of the full-priced options below.
