7 Fisherman Sweaters You'll Want to Wear All Winter Long
Now that fall is here and colder temperatures are fast approaching, it's time to break out your favorite sweaters. Fisherman sweaters have long been a wardrobe staple for both men and women. After all, what's cozier than a cable knit sweater, often with a slightly oversized fit that only makes it more comfortable? Whether you'll be lounging at home this winter or traveling to a cold-weather destination, you'll want to add at least one of these classic, stylish fisherman sweaters to your suitcase.
Keep reading for some of our favorite fisherman sweaters that will be sure to keep you warm all winter long.
Amazon Essentials Women's Fisherman Cable Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater
This classic cable knit crewneck sweater is about as classic as fisherman sweaters come. It's made from 100 percent cotton, which means it's soft, breathable, and perfect for layering. You can shop this fisherman sweater in 22 colors and patterns, so you'll be able to find at least one (or several) that fit your style.
To buy: amazon.com, from $27
Amazon Essentials Women's Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater
If a turtleneck is what you're looking for, you'll want to check out this soft and versatile sweater from Amazon Essentials. The 100 percent cotton sweater is just $31, and will instantly become a wardrobe staple.
To buy: amazon.com, $31
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Crewneck Sweater
Travel + Leisure readers love Quince's high-quality yet affordable apparel, especially its selection of sweaters. This cashmere crewneck is a supremely cozy option for a more elevated take on the classic fisherman sweater. It features ribbed details and comes in three versatile neutral colors: ivory, oatmeal, and heather grey.
To buy: onequince.com, $90
Nuevo Anni Merino Wool Fisherman Sweater
This ultra-luxe sweater is a modern take on the fisherman style, with an oversized cut and side slits. The sweater is made from 100 percent merino wool, so it's an ideal option for winter, as the material will keep you warm while still remaining breathable.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $475
L.L.Bean Women's Signature Cotton Fisherman Tunic Sweater
If you're looking for a true classic fisherman sweater, L.L.Bean is the place to go. This top is made from densely knit 100 percent cotton that you can wear comfortably in any season, especially when it comes to layering as temperatures drop. And while this piece offers a traditional look, details like an open neckline and side zippers give it a modern edge.
To buy: llbean.com, $119
Naadam Cable Knit Crewneck Sweater
Naadam is known for its cozy knit apparel and accessories, and this sweater made from a blend of wool and cashmere is no exception. This chunky cable knit sweater has a slightly oversized fit, making it a cozy option for lounging and everyday wear. You can shop it in dark grey and cranberry red, offering a twist on the quintessential fisherman sweater. Plus, you can snag one for 25 percent off right now by using the discount code "CLIMATE25" at checkout.
To buy: naadam.co, $169 with coupon (originally $225)
Free People Dream Cable Crewneck Sweater
Leave it to Free People to make a cable knit fisherman-style sweater with a chic bohemian edge. This sweater has unique contrast knit detailing and balloon sleeves that give it a dressier feel. Plus, it's available in four colors: classic cream, cabernet red, emerald green, and camel.
To buy: freepeople.com, $98
