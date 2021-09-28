7 Fisherman Sweaters You'll Want to Wear All Winter Long

Now that fall is here and colder temperatures are fast approaching, it's time to break out your favorite sweaters. Fisherman sweaters have long been a wardrobe staple for both men and women. After all, what's cozier than a cable knit sweater, often with a slightly oversized fit that only makes it more comfortable? Whether you'll be lounging at home this winter or traveling to a cold-weather destination, you'll want to add at least one of these classic, stylish fisherman sweaters to your suitcase.