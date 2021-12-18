This Rolling Duffel Bag Has Nearly 1,000 Perfect Ratings — and It's on Sale on Amazon
Got travel on the brain? We don't blame you. With the coldest time of the year fast approaching, our minds tend to wander off to tropical destinations, or alternatively, the country's best ski towns, where we can take full advantage of the snow. For many of us, our upcoming winter getaways may be our first trips since pre-pandemic times, so some new luggage is a must. If you're looking for something durable, lightweight, and reasonably priced, one of Amazon's top-rated carry-ons is calling your name.
Fila's Rolling Duffel Bag is perfect for all types of travel, from plane rides to road trips. It combines the best aspects of convenient wheeled suitcases and flexible yet sturdy polyester duffel bags, and it truly has a pocket for everything. It couldn't be easier to use, and right now, it's 34 percent off on Amazon.
Here's how it works. Instead of opening like a book the way most spinners do, the rolling duffel features a zip-around flap that completely opens the front of the bag. At 22 inches long and 11 inches wide, this spacious main compartment stores plenty of clothing, shoes, and toiletries. Four large, additional zippered side pockets stowe away smaller items like travel documents, tech, snacks, and more.
And shoppers are impressed, to say the least. "I love this bag," one wrote. "I bought three: one for myself, one for my husband, and one for my daughter. We traveled for three weeks in Spain and New York. …We walked a lot through cobbled streets and all three bags sustained the abuse with no problems. The wheels are durable and well secured. The zippers are strong and never ripped. I had the bag stuffed to the gills and I never had issues with any of it."
To buy: amazon.com, $66 (originally $100)
The duffel is also a breeze to carry thanks to three different handles and three different ways to hold it. In addition to its padded extendable handle, shoppers can also carry the bag as a true duffel by two front straps, or by a smaller, non-extendable handle at the top. And because the bag is so unbelievably lightweight, it makes for no-hassle travel no matter which way you carry it.
If winter travel is in your future, pick up Fila's Rolling Duffel Bag from Amazon. The bag is sure to secure enough items for a weeks-long journey, and it'll do so without weighing you down in transit. But you'll want to act fast — it won't be on sale forever.
