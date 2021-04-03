This Brand’s Coffee-making Tools Have Made My Home-brewed Coffee Better Than I Could Have Imagined

Fellow has crafted coffee machinery and accessories that, simply put, elevate the classic designs we know and even love but have been frustrated with for decades. Whether you've sprung for some fancy, local coffee beans or have your favorite standby bean brand, the Ode Brew Grinder is the first step in the Fellow collection for getting the absolute most out of your beans before they're brewed. Getting the right grind for your preferred coffee-making method, from French press to pour-over and even your Moka pot espresso maker, is absolutely essential — and also foolproof.