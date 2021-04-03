This Brand’s Coffee-making Tools Have Made My Home-brewed Coffee Better Than I Could Have Imagined

At Travel + Leisure, we're dedicated to helping you find the absolute best products to meet your needs on the road and at home. The T+L Top Picks seal is awarded to items our editors have determined to be the best buys in their category.
As a product editor, and one who cares about aesthetics almost to a fault, I'm constantly looking for beautiful replacements for our readers' travel and home must-haves. Whether it's a newly launched carry-on suitcase or a shower head, seamless functionality is a necessity. In order for me to absolutely love a product enough to recommend, especially while many of us are spending the majority of our time at home, it's also got to be beautiful.
Fellow is a brand made for Travel + Leisure readers: coffee and tea connoisseurs with an eye for design. Not only has the label changed the way new coffee products are designed for the modern consumer, Fellow has established a cult-like following of its own. I've even tried a few knock-off versions of the Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour-over Kettle before and they certainly do not hold a candle to Fellow's machines in functionality or attractiveness.
The temperature control features of the Fellow Stagg Electric Kettle are practically made for even the drowsiest of eyes and hands to use successfully first thing in the morning. After some experimenting with the temperature I prefer for the coffee I use, I've been able to wake up, greet my Fellow kettle with the press of one button, and in two minutes I'll have water heated to exactly 203 degrees Fahrenheit (which can be changed to Celsius with the flick of one switch).
Fellow has crafted coffee machinery and accessories that, simply put, elevate the classic designs we know and even love but have been frustrated with for decades. Whether you've sprung for some fancy, local coffee beans or have your favorite standby bean brand, the Ode Brew Grinder is the first step in the Fellow collection for getting the absolute most out of your beans before they're brewed. Getting the right grind for your preferred coffee-making method, from French press to pour-over and even your Moka pot espresso maker, is absolutely essential — and also foolproof.
In addition to the beautiful tools Fellow Products has for brewing high-quality cups of coffee and tea, Fellow's Tasting Glasses are one of my personal favorite additions to my morning coffee experience. Designed with a lip that allows you to actually experience the tasting notes your bag of coffee boasts, these handblown glass vessels hold 10 ounces of coffee, hot or cold.
