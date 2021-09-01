This Customer-loved Paddleboard Is Nearly 40% Off Right Now

It has over 1,100 five-star ratings on Amazon.
By Madeline Diamond
September 01, 2021
If you've spent all summer enjoying the outdoors, especially on the water, there's a good chance you've considered investing in a stand-up paddleboard. If you're still in the market for a board, particularly an inflatable version that's easy to travel with, we've found the perfect option that has received tons of five-star Amazon ratings and is currently on sale. In fact, right now, you can shop this paddleboard for just $200, down from its original price of $330. 

The FBSport Premium Inflatable Stand Up Paddleboard is made from durable yet lightweight material that can accommodate up to 280 pounds. When inflated, the board measures 10'6" x 6" x 31" and weighs 22 pounds. It also features a non-slip deck and bungee cords, making it easy and comfortable to stand on, as well as simple to store your belongings securely in a dry bag

And in addition to the paddleboard itself, your purchase  includes a removable fin, an ankle leash, a high pressure pump, an extendable paddle, and a carrying backpack. 

Amazon shoppers agree that this inflatable paddleboard is a great deal and stellar option for beginners. "I have only paddle boarded a couple of times in my life. This board is so easy to use," one reviewer wrote. "The board was extremely stable, I was so impressed...It paddled around very nicely, easy to use, felt like I was just gliding on ice," they continued.

Even an experienced paddleboarder complimented how well this board performs in the water. "My favorite hobby is paddle boarding and I go weekly," they wrote. "I wanted a board that was lighter in weight and more narrow than what I currently own. So far, this board meets my expectations for both of those."

If you're looking for an inflatable stand-up paddleboard that you can enjoy for the rest of the warmer months and for summers to come, all for an incredible deal, this currently on sale option is a can't-miss pick.

