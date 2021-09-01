This Customer-loved Paddleboard Is Nearly 40% Off Right Now

If you've spent all summer enjoying the outdoors, especially on the water, there's a good chance you've considered investing in a stand-up paddleboard. If you're still in the market for a board, particularly an inflatable version that's easy to travel with, we've found the perfect option that has received tons of five-star Amazon ratings and is currently on sale. In fact, right now, you can shop this paddleboard for just $200, down from its original price of $330.