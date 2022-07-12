Travelers Can't Stop Raving About This 'Perfect' Crossbody Bag — and It's Only $15 for Prime Day

No outfit is complete without the perfect handbag, especially when you're traveling. But, not every bag is up to the task of being a travel purse. Need help finding your new go-to accessory? According to more than 15,000 Amazon shoppers, you can't go wrong with the FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag, which is up to 40 percent off right now for Prime Day.

Wondering why it looks familiar? In addition to landing a spot on Amazon's best-sellers list, it's become quite a hot commodity among travelers for its "deceivingly roomy" interior and thoughtful anti-theft design. Luckily for shoppers, now's your chance to get one for as little as $15. This massive Prime Day deal is only applicable to certain colors, so pay close attention when adding one to your cart.

To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $25)

And even if you find that your preferred colorway isn't 40 percent off, don't worry; you'll still have the opportunity to save during this shopping trip. All of the crossbody bag's additional hues are at least 20 percent off, which means you'll be able to get other colors for $20. That's still a pretty impressive deal if you ask us!

As we've mentioned before, the FashionPuzzle Crossbody Bag is equipped with a spacious interior, which measures 8.5 inches by 5.5 inches by 2.75 inches, in order to keep all of your daily travel essentials secure and close by. The faux leather purse also has two zippered pockets on the outside, giving you easy access to your smartphone, keys, tickets, and other important items for a hassle-free travel day. Inside, there's a slip pocket for additional organization.

The Amazon-favorite crossbody bag also has a sturdy strap that offers a 26-inch drop, which can be adjusted to create a more comfortable and secure fit. But, its real standout feature is the bag's secret anti-theft feature that one savvy shopper discovered after purchasing: "You can insert the zipper 'hole' into the strap's carabiner, which locks the zipper." They added that it "gave me peace of mind that someone's nimble fingers couldn't get into my purse," as well as included a photo to show other shoppers their trick.

Praising its design and "very secure" zippers, one reviewer raved, "This purse is the perfect size… [it] fits my wallet, keys, glasses case, and phone with a little room to spare. It's very lightweight and comfortable to wear all night long." Another Amazon customer added, "This bag holds more than it looks like it would." It's not hard to see why so many people are calling it the ″perfect″ crossbody bag.

According to a travel enthusiast, the handbag is also impressively packable: "It doesn't take up a lot of space and I can shove it into my carry-on luggage" they shared. And, if you're like this reviewer, you'll be able to get a lot of use from it long after your trip: "This little purse exceeded my expectations and I now use it as my regular purse as opposed [to] only [for] travel like I thought I would."

The hunt for the perfect travel purse is finally over thanks to the FashionPuzzle Crossbody Bag. Get one on Amazon today for up to 40 percent off in honor of Prime Day 2022. And remember, it's never too late to sign up for a Prime Membership. Start your free 30-day trial right now so you can enjoy these amazing savings.