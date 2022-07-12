Travelers Can't Stop Raving About This 'Perfect' Crossbody Bag — and It's Only $15 for Prime Day

It’s earned a seal of approval from more than 15,000 shoppers for its “deceivingly roomy” interior and thoughtful anti-theft design.

By
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore

Emily Belfiore is an experienced commerce writer and editor for Travel + Leisure with a deep passion for travel. She has been covering lifestyle topics spanning across the fashion, beauty, and health and wellness verticals for three years. With an extensive background in e-commerce and shopping trends, she has created in-depth product round-ups and deal guides for InStyle, RealSimple, Health, Shape, Food & Wine, Byrdie and more. Always in pursuit of the best reviewer-vouched products, you can find her testing products for articles, watching YouTube tutorials, or scouring social media for the latest must-have gadget.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 12, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

PD Crossbody Bag
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

No outfit is complete without the perfect handbag, especially when you're traveling. But, not every bag is up to the task of being a travel purse. Need help finding your new go-to accessory? According to more than 15,000 Amazon shoppers, you can't go wrong with the FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag, which is up to 40 percent off right now for Prime Day.

Wondering why it looks familiar? In addition to landing a spot on Amazon's best-sellers list, it's become quite a hot commodity among travelers for its "deceivingly roomy" interior and thoughtful anti-theft design. Luckily for shoppers, now's your chance to get one for as little as $15. This massive Prime Day deal is only applicable to certain colors, so pay close attention when adding one to your cart.

PD Crossbody Bag
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $25)

And even if you find that your preferred colorway isn't 40 percent off, don't worry; you'll still have the opportunity to save during this shopping trip. All of the crossbody bag's additional hues are at least 20 percent off, which means you'll be able to get other colors for $20. That's still a pretty impressive deal if you ask us!

As we've mentioned before, the FashionPuzzle Crossbody Bag is equipped with a spacious interior, which measures 8.5 inches by 5.5 inches by 2.75 inches, in order to keep all of your daily travel essentials secure and close by. The faux leather purse also has two zippered pockets on the outside, giving you easy access to your smartphone, keys, tickets, and other important items for a hassle-free travel day. Inside, there's a slip pocket for additional organization.

PD Crossbody Bag
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $25)

The Amazon-favorite crossbody bag also has a sturdy strap that offers a 26-inch drop, which can be adjusted to create a more comfortable and secure fit. But, its real standout feature is the bag's secret anti-theft feature that one savvy shopper discovered after purchasing: "You can insert the zipper 'hole' into the strap's carabiner, which locks the zipper." They added that it "gave me peace of mind that someone's nimble fingers couldn't get into my purse," as well as included a photo to show other shoppers their trick.

Praising its design and "very secure" zippers, one reviewer raved, "This purse is the perfect size… [it] fits my wallet, keys, glasses case, and phone with a little room to spare. It's very lightweight and comfortable to wear all night long." Another Amazon customer added, "This bag holds more than it looks like it would." It's not hard to see why so many people are calling it the ″perfect″ crossbody bag.

PD Crossbody Bag
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $25)

According to a travel enthusiast, the handbag is also impressively packable: "It doesn't take up a lot of space and I can shove it into my carry-on luggage" they shared. And, if you're like this reviewer, you'll be able to get a lot of use from it long after your trip: "This little purse exceeded my expectations and I now use it as my regular purse as opposed [to] only [for] travel like I thought I would."

Related: Amazon Prime Day Is Here — These Are the 50 Best Deals on Travel Gear and Accessories

The hunt for the perfect travel purse is finally over thanks to the FashionPuzzle Crossbody Bag. Get one on Amazon today for up to 40 percent off in honor of Prime Day 2022. And remember, it's never too late to sign up for a Prime Membership. Start your free 30-day trial right now so you can enjoy these amazing savings.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
fashionpuzzle crossbody purse
This 'Deceivingly Roomy' $20 Crossbody Bag Has an Anti-theft Feature That Makes It Perfect for Travel
early memorial day deals
The 31 Best Early Memorial Day Deals You Can Shop on Amazon
Libin Women's Cargo Joggers Lightweight Quick Dry Hiking Pants
These Amazon Joggers Have a Secret Anti-theft Feature That Makes Them the 'Perfect Travel Pants'
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set
This Impressively Spacious 3-piece Luggage Set Is 42% Off for Prime Day
Zero Grid Passport Wallet - Travel Document Holder w/RFID Blocking
This Water-resistant Passport Wallet Is Nearly 50% Off for Amazon Prime Day
Beach Bag Sale
This Popular Beach Bag Has a Built-in Cooler — and It's on Sale Now
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels
Travelers Call This Durable Samsonite Hardside Suitcase One of the Best They've Ever Used — And It's on Sale
Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals Tout
Amazon Prime Day's Best Golf Deals Include Markdowns on Everything From Bags and Clubs to Shoes and Apparel
Amazon Prime Day Early Swimsuit Deals
The 31 Best Early Swimsuit Deals to Shop Ahead of Amazon Prime Day — From Bikinis to One-pieces
Amazon Prime Adidas
These Adidas Running Shoes Are 40% Off — but Only Until Tomorrow
Travelon Anti-Theft Metro Crossbody Bag
Shoppers Call This Anti-theft Crossbody Bag the 'Perfect Travel Purse' — and It's on Sale
Baggallini Securtex® Anti-theft Memento Crossbody Bag
Shoppers Say This Anti-theft Crossbody Bag Is 'Perfect' — and It's Just $44 Right Now
Away Launch
Away Just Launched Travel Bags for Outdoor Adventures — and Shoppers Are Already Loving Them
Early Prime Day Editor Loved Deals
I'm a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 11 Deals I'm Buying Before Prime Day Begins
Amazon Prime Day travel items
Amazon Prime Day Is Here — These Are the 50 Best Deals on Travel Gear and Accessories
eddie bauer early prime day travel pants deal
Amazon Just Put the 'Perfect Travel Pants' on Sale for as Little as $40