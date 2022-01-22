These Best-selling Thermal Gloves Are Water-resistant and Windproof — and They're 20% Off Right Now
We may already be halfway through winter but in many parts of the country, it just keeps getting colder. If you're finding your current gloves are no longer cutting it, you may want to invest in a new pair of thermal gloves. These insulated winter accessories will keep your hands warm and toasty, while still giving you the dexterity to do pretty much anything.
There are tons of options to choose from, but thousands of Amazon shoppers have given this pair by FanVince their seal of approval — so much so that many of them called them the "perfect winter gloves." Not only are the lightweight gloves lined with a super soft and warm polar fleece material, but they also have a polyester shell that's both water-resistant and windproof.
Even better, the glove's thumbs and forefingers are touchscreen-compatible, so you can check your phone without ever having to remove your gloves. Plus, the gloves are designed with silicone particles throughout the palms and fingers to provide excellent grip, making them a great option for outdoor winter activities like shoveling snow. They also have a long knitted cuff that keeps your forearm warm and prevents wind from getting inside.
To buy: amazon.com, from $14 (originally from $17)
"These are the most versatile gloves ever," wrote one shopper. "They are not big and bulky, but still super warm. The touchscreen fingers are so helpful because, with all of my other gloves, I have to take them off in order to use my phone…These gloves are waterproof, making them perfect for any kind of weather! They can be used for so many different things because they are so lightweight, but still warm and convenient. I live in a very cold area, and having warm hands is important to me. I am excited to potentially use these gloves for other activities too, like workouts or running. I will be keeping these!"
"I bought these for my husband who works graveyard shifts," wrote another. "We have had some cold winter nights, and he said these are perfect! They keep his hands warm, dry, and comfortable. He really likes that he can use his cell phone without having to take his gloves off."
The warm winter gloves are unisex and come in five different sizes. If you aren't sure which one to buy, there is a handy size chart listed to help you find your perfect fit. What's more, the best-selling gloves are currently on sale. While the gloves are already affordable at $17 a pair, they are 20 percent off right now — so you can snag a pair for a few bucks cheaper.
Keep frostbite at bay this winter and shop a pair of the FanVince Thermal Gloves now.
