Look Effortlessly Chic for Under $40 With This Matching Two-piece Set That's a 'Must' for Vacation Wear

Stylish, flowing silhouettes are a non-negotiable for any beach vacay, but stocking up on multiple cover-ups you'll probably never wear off the island can add up quickly. By now, you probably already entrust Amazon when stocking up on vacation essentials like toiletry kits, passport covers, and travel pillows — so when it comes to finding reasonably priced resort wear, it's no surprise that the retailer offers plenty of options in that arena, too. Not only will you find lightweight dresses to beat the tropical heat and cozy joggers to endure long days of travel, but you can also score entire outfits, like this two-piece crop top and wide-leg pant set for under $40.