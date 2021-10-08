8 Travel-ready Fall Dresses You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now
Now that fall weather is officially here, it's time to switch out swimsuits, shorts, and sandals for jackets, jeans, and boots. Of course, that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy a stylish dress as the seasons change. Amazon has a wide variety of chic yet affordable dresses, many of which are under $30, so you can easily update your fall wardrobe with just a few clicks.
Whether you're looking for a short dress that you can wear with cardigans, jackets, and tights for a layered look or a long-sleeve maxi dress that serves as a one-and-done outfit, Amazon has you covered. Below, you'll find both casual and fancier dresses, including several versatile picks that can be for everyday and more upscale events depending on how they're styled. Since most of these dresses can be worn for a variety of occasions, they're perfect for travel, especially when you're trying to pack light.
Keep reading for some of the most stylish dresses you can buy this season, all available on Amazon.
Lark & Ro Florence Three Quarter Puff Sleeve Belted Dress
This chic dress is just $25, but its ultra-flattering details, like delicate puff sleeves and a removable belt, make it look far more expensive. It comes in six colors and patterns, including basic black and bright fuschia, so you'll be sure to find one that fits your style.
Amazon shoppers rave about this dress. "This dress fit perfectly. It was really comfortable to wear while still looking fitted and structured," one reviewer wrote.
Amoretu Summer Tunic Dress
This long-sleeve dress features a flowy tiered design with voluminous sleeves and a flattering v-neck. It's available in 35 colors and patterns, including a few short-sleeve options.
It's currently the top-selling casual dress on Amazon, and it's no surprise why. "I love this dress so much I'm buying every color," one reviewer wrote. "It's such a beautiful fall burnt orange color, comfy neckline, and super comfy material!"
To buy: amazon.com, from $24
Mitilly Boho Leopard Print Ruffle Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
If you're looking for a long-sleeve maxi dress for fall, this belted option from the brand Mitilly is perfect. It has an elastic waist and adjustable tie belt, a tiered skirt, and a ruffled hem. Plus, the dress comes in 10 statement-making patterns.
Amazon shoppers compliment the comfortable feel and style of this dress, as well its versatility. "I absolutely love the fit of this dress," one reviewer wrote. "The waist is stretchy, perfect length, soft material, and you can cinch the waist with the fabric tie belt that comes with it or you can add your own belt."
To buy: amazon.com, from $31
Goodthreads Flannel Relaxed Fit Belted Shirt Dress
A flannel shirt is one of the coziest things you can wear when it's cold, so why not get a dress made from the same material? This button-up shirtdress has long sleeves and a belt that ties at the waist. It comes in 17 varieties of plaid, so at least one of them is bound to fit your fall aesthetic.
"This dress far exceeded my expectations, especially for the price," one reviewer wrote. "The fabric is soft and thick, and the tie belt is a nice, generous length."
To buy: amazon.com, from $32
Amazon Essentials Long Sleeve Crewneck Swing Dress
This swing dress is a classic style you can wear year-round, but its long sleeves and variety of season-appropriate colors, like navy and jade, make it perfect for autumn.
"It fits well and is very comfortable. Can easily be dressed up or down," one reviewer wrote. "Washes well and wrinkles fall out without ironing or steaming."
Goodthreads Washed Linen Elbow Sleeves Split Neck Tiered Dress
If you're looking for a dress that will keep up with you as the seasons change, this option, made from a linen and cotton blend, is a must. This dress has a v-neck, ruffled sleeves, and a tiered skirt, giving it plenty of bold volume.
One shopper called this dress the "perfect transition piece for fall," adding that it has the "perfect fabric weight."
To buy: amazon.com, from $33
Kranda Round Neck Short Flutter Sleeve Smocked Ruffle Maxi Dress
This modest maxi dress is easy to dress up, and with its flutter sleeves, smocked waist, and lightweight rayon and polyester fabric blend, it's also impressively easy to wear.
"This dress is very flattering, comfortable and flowy. I like it so much I ordered a second one," one reviewer wrote.
To buy: amazon.com, from $38
Milumia Boho Button Up Split Floral Print Flowy Party Dress
A floral dress is a must for any season, especially this one that comes in a variety of seasonally appropriate color combinations. The dress has elbow-length flutter sleeves, button detailing on the front, and a smocked waist.
With over 3,400 five-star ratings on Amazon, this dress is bound to become a go-to. "I love this dress! I wear black almost exclusively so this is a fun pop of color in my wardrobe. It's very flattering with the cinched waist," one reviewer wrote.
To buy: amazon.com, from $22
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.