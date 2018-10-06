The Smart Reason to Wear a Fake Wedding Ring While Traveling

Married and engaged folk: Have you ever wondered if you should travel with your engagement ring? You know, that sparkly, high-valued piece of sentimental jewelry that could easily get lost or stolen?

Short answer: No, don’t travel with it. Long answer: Well, you can kind of travel with it.

We get it. That ring is a symbol of your loving union, and therefore going without it would feel like a very vulnerable decision. So what is the solution here? To travel with a fake engagement ring.

Wearing a fake wedding ring while traveling will eliminate any anxiety about losing the real thing. And there are some surprisingly beautiful cubic zirconia rings out there that can serve as your stand-in when you're abroad.

Everything from the classic solitaires to elegant emerald cuts to trendy three-stone and teardrop-shaped crystals if you feel like trying out a new style for your ring's travel alter ego — we’ve rounded them all up for you, below. (P.S. Most are under $20.)