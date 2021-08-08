8 Comfortable Face Masks to Wear While Flying

Caraa makes a variety of face masks, but the brand's Tailored Adult Masks have the best fit for long term wear. The dual-layer masks are made from cotton canvas with a cotton lining and an interior pocket for a disposable filter. You'll also find the adjustable nose wire makes for a secure fit and the mouth wire creates a comfortable distance between the mask and your lips. Soft elastane ear loops with silicone toggles add a final touch of comfort. You can buy these masks in junior, adult, and large sizes, so you can be sure to find one that fits your face.