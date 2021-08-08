8 Comfortable Face Masks to Wear While Flying
Wearing a face mask is still required on most airlines, with very few exceptions. We found the most comfortable face masks for long-term wear, which work especially well on flights. While some masks are designed to remain breathable during exercise and others can even act as fashion accessories, these face coverings were specifically designed to be worn on airplanes and remain comfortable from takeoff to touchdown.
When you're looking for a face mask to wear while flying, you'll want to consider a few things:
- First, make sure you pick a mask with at least two layers, which is what most airlines require.
- Next, as far as comfort goes, you'll want a mask made from a material that will remain soft on the skin for hours of wear, like cotton or bamboo, with a stretchy element, like elastane or spandex.
- Finally, adjustable features, like ear loops and nose wires will also help you find a comfortable fit for wearing for hours on end on longer flights.
Keep reading for some of the best masks to wear while flying.
Bloch Soft Stretch Reusable Face Mask
Bloch, a brand best known for its ballet shoes and apparel, also makes soft, breathable face masks. The mask features two layers of stretchy, odor-resistant fabric made from a blend of polyester and cotton that will remain soft on the skin for all day wear. It also comes with adjustable ear loops to help you find a comfortable fit.
To buy: amazon.com, from $16 for pack of three
NxSTOP Travleisure Face Mask
This dual-layer face mask was specifically designed to be worn while traveling, as it's made from a breathable blend of bamboo and spandex. A nose wire and soft ear loops allow users to find a comfortable fit, making this an excellent option for periods of extended wear. It's also available in sizes for both children and adults.
To buy: amazon.com, $14
Vida Protective Mask
Vida's 100 percent cotton masks are also breathable and soft on the skin. They feature a hidden metal nose wire for a snug fit, as well as adjustable ear loops that don't chafe or tug. There's also a sleeve that allows you to also insert a filter for an extra layer of protection. You can shop these masks in three sizes, including one for kids, so you can be sure to find the right fit.
To buy: shopvida.com, $10
Away Adult Cloth Face Mask
Who better to make a mask to wear while traveling than a brand that makes some of our favorite travel accessories? This mask from Away is made from a blend of nylon and elastane, and the outer layer has an antimicrobial finish. It also features adjustable ear loops and back-head strap for extra comfort. Each mask purchase also includes two disposable filters and an antimicrobial pouch for storage.
To buy: awaytravel.com, $35
Caraa Tailored Adult Mask
Caraa makes a variety of face masks, but the brand's Tailored Adult Masks have the best fit for long term wear. The dual-layer masks are made from cotton canvas with a cotton lining and an interior pocket for a disposable filter. You'll also find the adjustable nose wire makes for a secure fit and the mouth wire creates a comfortable distance between the mask and your lips. Soft elastane ear loops with silicone toggles add a final touch of comfort. You can buy these masks in junior, adult, and large sizes, so you can be sure to find one that fits your face.
To buy: caraasport.com, $25 for pack of three
Lo & Sons All Day Comfort Mask
This face mask from travel brand Lo & Sons has four layers of protection, and it's made from a cotton poly blend that remains breathable for all day wear. It includes cushioned ear loops, a neck lanyard, and an adjustable cushioned nose bridge. It also has one unique feature: pull tabs that allow you to take a sip of water without touching your face or taking the mask off completely. Plus, it comes in four sizes.
To buy: loandsons.com, $10 (originally $20)
Athleta Everyday Non Medical Face Mask
Athleta makes several face mask varieties, although its version made for everyday wear comes with three layers of protection, making it a great option for travel. The mask is made from a polyester and spandex blend with a comfortable cotton liner that's soft on the skin. The pleated design fits a variety of face sizes, while adjustable ear loops add comfort and allow users to find a comfortable fit. The masks come in a pack of five, so they're also a great option to bring on a trip.
To buy: athleta.gap.com, $10 for pack of five
Inex Gear 'The Better Mask'
Inex Gear's face mask has three layers — an outer layer made from 100 percent cotton with an antimicrobial treatment, a 100 percent nanofiltration layer that's designed to block airborne contaminants, and a breathable, moisture-wicking polyester inner layer. A moldable nose bridge, chin cup, and scalloped design provide a secure fit that will remain in place even during hours of wear.
To buy: inexgear.com, $23
