Face Mask Lanyards Are the Accessory You Didn’t Know You Needed

By now, you're probably used to wearing a face mask in public as we continue to adjust to the new normal amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Here at Travel + Leisure, we've covered all kinds of masks, from neck gaiters that dry quickly and keep you cool in hot weather to versions that are made to wear for hours, especially while traveling.
If you've already found your favorite mask but find yourself constantly misplacing it, a mask lanyard might be just the problem-solving accessory you've been missing. Simply attach the strap to each ear loop, and you can comfortably wear your mask around your neck when it's not in use.
There are plenty of options online , but we're particularly impressed by the variety and price of the lanyards from AlexKBoutique on Etsy . These lanyards are suitable for adults and children ages four and up, and with 19 colors in patterns to choose from, ranging from navy and white checks to solid neon green, you're sure to find one that fits your style. Some of the lanyards feature metal clasps, while others are plastic, and the lanyard itself is made from cotton and polyester. Depending on the style, the lanyards range from 21" to 23" in length.
To buy: etsy.com , $7
Etsy shoppers love how convenient these lanyards are, and have given them rave reviews. "What a great product. Very well made. Love the [color] choices. This was an excellent idea for keeping the mask safely within your reach," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper remarked that these masks are especially helpful for children who frequently misplace their face coverings. "Purchased for my 2 granddaughters and they love them. Attached them to their face masks to prevent losing masks. Perfect for young children!"
