Face Mask Lanyards Are the Accessory You Didn’t Know You Needed

There are plenty of options online , but we're particularly impressed by the variety and price of the lanyards from AlexKBoutique on Etsy . These lanyards are suitable for adults and children ages four and up, and with 19 colors in patterns to choose from, ranging from navy and white checks to solid neon green, you're sure to find one that fits your style. Some of the lanyards feature metal clasps, while others are plastic, and the lanyard itself is made from cotton and polyester. Depending on the style, the lanyards range from 21" to 23" in length.