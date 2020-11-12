The Face Mask Hack That’s Clearing ‘Maskne’ Is Available on Amazon
Many of us are no strangers to the "maskne" caused by wearing face masks for long periods of time. And while there are definitely ways to treat the aftermath, preventing it in the first place is probably the preferred way to go. While forgoing makeup altogether under your mask is preferred, you can even take it one step further by wearing a sheet mask under your face mask. This means moisturizing and treating your skin while staying protected and protecting others all at the same time.
The masque BAR Shield & Soothe Hydrogel Sheet Mask is the perfect solution for anyone who experiences irritation caused by face mask-to-skin friction. Designed to go between your medical or cloth face mask and your skin, these masque BAR half-face sheet masks are formulated with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, and calendula to soothe stressed out skin and hydrate — a winter necessity.
Related: More face mask hacks
Customers who've tried this skincare hack say it's easy to use and since "the good stuff is infused in the gel, it's a mess free experience. It doesn't leave behind any excess goo like some sheet masks do." One customer with sensitive skin said "this mask did not annoy or irritate [their] skin," which is great news for those with reactive skin or skin that's already irritated from cloth mask wearing.
At $24 for a pack of 6 masks, these face mask essentials come in at $4 per mask — a small price to pay for soothed, cleared, and hydrated ahead of winter.
To buy: amazon.com, pack of six for $24
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.