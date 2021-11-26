15 Best Face Mask Deals You Can Shop This Black Friday
Face coverings are often still mandatory on flights, in retail stores, and many other public spaces, so it's important to find a mask that's both comfortable and protective. If you're in the market for a new mask, like a breathable cloth option you can wash and rewear, or a disposable version that is ideal for travel and life on-the-go, Black Friday is a perfect time to shop. Right now, you can score deals on all kinds of face masks from retailers like Amazon and Nordstrom, as well as shopper- and celeb-loved brands like Maskc and Masqd.
Whether you're looking for a reusable, disposable, or KN95 face mask, we have you covered. Amazon is a great destination for face mask deals, since the retailer offers a wide variety of masks in terms of fabric, style, and size. Right now, you can shop this ultra-soft Bloch face mask 3-pack for $16 and this 2-pack of masks from Base Camp that have filter pockets for $17. And when shopping for KN95 masks, be sure to check that it's made by an FDA-approved manufacturer.
Some of our other favorite mask retailers, like Maskc, Masqd, and Caraa, are also offering major discounts on a few best-selling styles. Maskc, for example, is offering an extra 40 percent off sitewide when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY, including on its celeb-loved KN95s and cloth masks. Plus, some of the brand's masks are on extra sale, like this pack of 10 sky blue disposable masks — which are on sale for $9, down from its original price of $18. Nordstrom is another great source for masks, since the department store offers a range of stylish, protective options, like this pack of four assorted masks that come with a carrying pouch, which are on sale for just $6, down from $25.
Keep reading for some of the best face mask deals that you can shop this Black Friday.
Best Cloth Face Mask Deals
- Bloch Soft Stretch Reusable Face Mask 3-pack, $16 (originally $19)
- Base Camp Reusable Cloth Face Mask 2-pack, $17 with coupon (originally $21)
- Levi's Re-usable Bandana Print Large Face Mask 3-pack, $10 (originally $14)
- Wolford Women's Luxury Reversible Lace Silk Face Mask, $20 (originally $43)
- Slip Pure Silk Adult Pleated Face Covering, $30 (originally $39)
- Masqd Pink Sorbet Face Mask, $6 (originally $18)
- Madewell 3-pack Assorted Adjustable Adult Face Masks, $10 (originally $24)
- Caraa Winter Adult Face Masks 5-pack, $19 (originally $25)
- Banana Republic Print Face Mask 2-pack, $10 (originally $19)
- BaubleBar Face Mask Set 2-pack, $8 (originally $12)
Best Disposable Face Mask Deals
- Maskc Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks 25 Pack, $48 with code BLACKFRIDAY (originally $80)
- Maskc Midnight Face Masks 25-pack, $24 with code BLACKFRIDAY (originally $45)
- Hygenix 3-ply Disposable Face Masks 50-pack, $11 (originally $15)
- NNPCBT 3-ply Black Disposable Face Masks 100-pack, $6 (originally $10)
- Rifle Paper Co. Primrose Disposable Face Masks 10-pack with code HOLIDAY30, $11 (originally $15)
