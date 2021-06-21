Amazon's Best-selling Bluetooth Speaker Is on Sale for Prime Day
Summer is officially here - which means pool parties, picnics, and outdoor gatherings of all kinds are in full swing. And the one thing that makes every party better? A playlist of your favorite songs, of course!
This summer, get your hands on the bestselling EWA A106 Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker. The tiny speaker packs a powerful punch - not to mention, it's easy to carry, features impressive battery life, and is on sale for Amazon Prime Day.
When it comes to portable speakers, compact and lightweight is the way to go. At less than two inches in both width and height, the EWA A106 delivers on both fronts. But don't let this gadget's small stature deter you. According to Amazon, the speaker is capable of producing "crystal clear sound with impressive bass and room-filling loudness." Though it may sound like a stretch, the speaker has more than 18,000 ratings to back it up, with many shoppers calling it "amazing" and "extremely powerful."
Related: Best Amazon Prime Day Apple Deals
To buy: amazon.com, $19
Perhaps the most exciting feature of this little speaker is just how portable it actually is. Equipped with a metal hook and durable carrying case, you can take the EWA A106 virtually anywhere without the worry of damaging or losing it. Clip it to your backpack during bike rides or hikes, hook it onto a golf cart, or set it up at the beach - either way, the speaker is sure to expertly perform in every situation. Grab it for 34% off before Amazon Prime Day deals end.
Hillary Maglin is a digital editor who splits most of her time between New York City and Pittsburgh. You can find her on Instagram @hillarymaglin, where her DMs are always open to discuss travel gear, wine bars, and Taylor Swift's latest record.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.