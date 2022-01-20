This Celeb-loved Brand Just Restocked Its Best-selling KN95 Face Masks
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its face mask guidelines last week, recommending more protective disposable options, like KN95 and N95 masks. That means the trusty cloth face mask you've been wearing for the majority of the pandemic isn't cutting it anymore. If you're in the market for a KN95, check out Evolvetogether's collection that's just been restocked today. The brand has long been a favorite among celebrities like Katie Holmes, Jennifer Garner, and Gabrielle Union, and it's no surprise why. The KN95s have six layers of protection, and offer a sleek look that fits securely on the face.
Evolvetogether's KN95 face masks have a water-resistant exterior, with two layers made from melt-blown fabric, a layer with activated charcoal designed to reduce odors, and two moisture-absorbing interior layers. Each mask has a particle filtration efficiency of greater than or equal to 95 percent, a bacterial filtration efficiency of greater than or equal to 95 percent, and a viral filtration efficiency of greater than or equal to 98 percent.
An adjustable nose bridge and chin cup will help you find a secure fit without leaving gaps. The CDC specifically recommends finding a well-fitting mask without gaps, since they "can let air with respiratory droplets leak in and out around the edges of the mask." Plus, the stretchy ear loops make the mask comfortable to wear for hours on end.
The masks come in eight colors: black, navy, gray, burgundy, olive green, khaki, white, and neon pink, each with coordinates of different cities around the world.
If you're in the market for new KN95 face masks, check out Evolvetogether's latest restock. But you'll want to shop soon, since we expect these to sell out again soon.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.