This Celeb-loved Brand Just Restocked Its Best-selling KN95 Face Masks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its face mask guidelines last week, recommending more protective disposable options, like KN95 and N95 masks. That means the trusty cloth face mask you've been wearing for the majority of the pandemic isn't cutting it anymore. If you're in the market for a KN95, check out Evolvetogether's collection that's just been restocked today. The brand has long been a favorite among celebrities like Katie Holmes, Jennifer Garner, and Gabrielle Union, and it's no surprise why. The KN95s have six layers of protection, and offer a sleek look that fits securely on the face.