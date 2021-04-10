Everlane’s New Crossbody Will Instantly Become Your Favorite Everyday Bag

The Woven Crossbody is a versatile bag made from recycled, easy-to-clean nylon. It can be worn multiple ways (thanks to an adjustable strap): across your body, slung over your shoulder, or secured around your waist. Despite its compact size, the well-placed pockets offer plenty of room for essentials. There's a spacious zippered main compartment with slip pockets, a key ring, and an elastic strap to secure items like sunglasses or credit cards. You'll also find an exterior zippered pocket to provide easy access to items.