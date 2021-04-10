Everlane’s New Crossbody Will Instantly Become Your Favorite Everyday Bag

Whether you're traveling or simply running errands around town, it's always helpful to keep your essentials, including your phone, keys, wallet, and these days, hand sanitizer, handy and within reach. Over the past year, we've seen fanny packs and sling bags increase dramatically in popularity, so it's no surprise that one of our favorite brands, Everlane, has its own version.
The Woven Crossbody is a versatile bag made from recycled, easy-to-clean nylon. It can be worn multiple ways (thanks to an adjustable strap): across your body, slung over your shoulder, or secured around your waist. Despite its compact size, the well-placed pockets offer plenty of room for essentials. There's a spacious zippered main compartment with slip pockets, a key ring, and an elastic strap to secure items like sunglasses or credit cards. You'll also find an exterior zippered pocket to provide easy access to items.
To buy: The Woven Crossbody, everlane.com, $38
Shoppers agree that this bag strikes a perfect balance between stylish and convenient. "This bag is a perfect size for everyday use! It's big enough to fit all my essentials and it doesn't get in the way when I'm on the run. The pop of color in my outfits is also a plus," one reviewer wrote.
Another reviewer even said it replaced their previous go-to bag. "I love this so far and have used it to replace my leather purse. While it looks small, it actually fits quite a lot — it will even fit a regular sized plastic water bottle. The strap is adjustable and the bag is very practical. It would be a great travel purse!"
