Everlane Just Launched a Stylish New Running Shoe That Goes With Everything

Everlane is a shopper- and editor-loved brand when it comes to wardrobe essentials, from flattering denim to cozy sweaters, and one of its latest launches is sure to join the ranks of our favorites soon. We've also covered Everlane's previous sneaker releases, and our editors have loved their comfort, versatility, and durability. Now, you can shop the brand's most athletic shoe yet: the Women's Tread Runner.
These sneakers feature a sporty, running-shoe style, making them perfect for everything from daily errands to your next travel adventure. A cushioned insole makes them impressively comfortable, while a contrasted tread outsole offers both style and helpful traction. They're made from RPET (a material made from recycled plastic) and leather with 100 percent recycled laces and lining. The outsole is also made from recycled rubber. They run in women's sizes from five to 11, with half sizes available.
They're inspired by the classic 80s track shoe, and they're currently available in three chic colorways: Pale Khaki, Midnight, and Golden Hour. So whether you're looking for a neutral sneaker for everyday or a pop of color for your spring wardrobe, this collection has a shoe for you.
