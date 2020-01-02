This Everlane Puffer Coat Is Warm, Affordable, and Sustainable

Image zoom Courtesy of Everlane

If you live in a cold climate, a parka that will keep you warm all winter is a worthwhile investment. But many winter jackets are incredibly expensive, making the purchase an especially important decision. However, Everlane's selection of winter jackets has it all. The brand's coats are not only warm, but they're also affordable and made from recycled materials. What more could you want?

The Women's ReNew Long Puffer is a cozy, durable parka that will be sure to keep you warm through the coldest winter days. It's made from 100% recycled technical fabric that's not completely waterproof but doesn't absorb rain and snow the way many puffer jackets do. It has an adjustable hood and high collar that keep warmth in and the elements out. The interior is made from ultra-warm Primaloft insulation, which is also recycled.

I bought the ReNew Long Puffer last winter after debating between a long list of parkas, most of them well over $300. Between the comfort and price, the Everlane parka was a no-brainer. My favorite element of the coat is the oversized button flap pockets. They're lined with cozy fleece, making them perfect for warming up my hands on a cold day. But at the same time, I can comfortably fit my phone, wallet, and keys in the pockets, eliminating the need for a purse if I'm just out running errands.

And while most parkas are bulky and unflattering, this Everlane puffer has a hidden drawstring in the waist that allows you to add some shape to the silhouette. The coat has a double zipper as well as buttons, depending on what you prefer. And while the ReNew Long Puffer is great for cold climates thanks to its length and high-performance insulation, Everlane also has a variety of other parks, both short and long.

