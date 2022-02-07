What to Shop From Everlane's Winter Sale — Including Stylish Sweaters, Jackets, and Vests
Whether you're planning a trip to a cold-weather destination or returning to the office soon, you may be looking to expand your wardrobe right now. Luckily, Everlane, one of our favorite destinations for sleek, versatile wardrobe essentials, is holding a sale right now, and plenty of pieces from the brand's winter collection are deeply discounted. In fact, some clothing is up to 50 percent off.
Everlane's current sale includes sweaters, flannel shirts, jackets, and more seasonal must-haves. Take the Cloud Turtleneck, for example, which is 35 percent off, bringing its price down to $97. This chunky sweater, which is made from a blend of Merino wool, pima cotton, and alpaca yarn, is soft, warm, and perfect for layering. It's available in four colors, from a staple heathered black to a bold heathered powder blue, which will be sure to brighten your wardrobe this season. If cashmere is more your speed, check out the Cashmere Square Turtleneck, which is 30 percent off. It's an effortless pullover with a slightly cropped fit that you can easily dress up or down. It comes in neon green and brown, so whether you're looking for a basic piece or a pop of color, you can find it in this sweater.
As far as outerwear goes, this sale also includes several picks worth your attention, such as the Moleskin Utility Jacket, which is discounted to $73 right now. The jacket is made from organic cotton and elastane, offering an ultra-soft feel with a unique velvet-like texture. It features a classic button-up style with a pointed collar and two front flap pockets that are perfect for storing small essentials like keys and cards while you're on the go. Everlane's ReNew Vest, a modern take on the classic puffer vest, is one piece you won't want to miss, since it's on sale for 50 percent off. Its black and gray colorblock style is versatile, while the recycled polyester fill will keep you warm.
Whether you're overhauling your winter wardrobe or simply adding a few key cozy pieces to fill in some gaps in your closet, don't miss out on Everlane's sale section, which is full of gorgeous apparel you can wear to work, while traveling, and at home. Keep reading for some of our top picks — and with some items marked up to 50 percent off, this is a sale you won't want to pass on.
