Everlane’s Latest Launch Includes Insanely Stylish Tracksuits for Men and Women

Everlane is known for its stylish basics, from ultra-soft t-shirts to flattering denim, but more recently, the brand has expanded into comfortable lounge and activewear. Everlane's Perform Leggings, for example, have been a big hit among shoppers, and the brand even recently added a version with pockets to its collection. Now, shoppers can get cozier than ever, thanks to Everlane's new Track collection, which includes pieces for men and women, all made from 100 percent organic cotton.
For women, you can shop oversized crewneck and half-zip sweatshirts, joggers, wide-leg sweatpants, and even a sweatshirt-style dress. The collection also includes pieces in unisex/men's sizing, including crewneck and hoodie sweatshirts, as well as jogger-style track pants. As far as colors go, you can opt for neutrals like black and heather grey, or go for a bolder look with options like Laurel (muted mint green), Heathered Apricot (light coral), and Kingfisher Blue (muted navy). If you're looking for an upgrade to your work-from-home wardrobe, this new loungewear from Everlane might be just what you've been looking for. And with pieces starting at just $48, you'll want to add more than just one item to your cart, trust us.
Keep reading for some of our favorite pieces from Everlane's latest collection.
To buy: The Track Oversized Crew, everlane.com, $48; The Track Jogger, everlane.com, $58
To buy: The Wide Leg Track Pant, everlane.com, $58; The Track Half-zip, everlane.com, $60
To buy: The Track Crewneck, everlane.com, $48; The Track Pant, everlane.com, $58
