Everlane’s Latest Launch Includes Insanely Stylish Tracksuits for Men and Women

For women, you can shop oversized crewneck and half-zip sweatshirts, joggers, wide-leg sweatpants, and even a sweatshirt-style dress. The collection also includes pieces in unisex/men's sizing, including crewneck and hoodie sweatshirts, as well as jogger-style track pants. As far as colors go, you can opt for neutrals like black and heather grey, or go for a bolder look with options like Laurel (muted mint green), Heathered Apricot (light coral), and Kingfisher Blue (muted navy). If you're looking for an upgrade to your work-from-home wardrobe, this new loungewear from Everlane might be just what you've been looking for. And with pieces starting at just $48, you'll want to add more than just one item to your cart, trust us.