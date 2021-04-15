Various mix and match bikinis
Everlane Just Launched Its First Collection of Stylish, Sustainable Swimwear
You'll want to add these pieces to your swim collection ASAP.
Whether you're staying close to home and catching some rays in your backyard or heading out to the beach this summer, there's nothing like a new bathing suit to get you in the seasonal spirit. Luckily, one of our favorite brands, Everlane, just launched its first swimwear collection, and it's filled with stylish and sustainable separates and one pieces that you'll want to add to your wardrobe immediately.
The collection includes a variety of mix-and-match swim separates, as well as two one pieces, so whether you're looking for a patterned bikini or solid one piece, this collection has you covered. The bikini tops come in three styles: square neck, tie-front, and and classic triangle, while the bottoms are available in a high-rise hipster cut and a classic bikini style. With colors like Marigold, Blue Dusk, and Herb, (plus a playful navy floral pattern), as well as classic black, these pieces will add style and versatility to your swimwear collection this summer.
Plus, as with much of Everlane's collection, this swimwear is sustainably made with attention to detail, seeing as separates and one pieces are fully lined for both comfort and coverage. The pieces are made from a blend of ECONYL regenerated nylon derived from recycled plastic and elastane that's both quick-drying and fade-resistant, so they'll keep up with you throughout all your outdoor adventures this summer and for years to come.
Keep reading for some of our favorite combinations from Everlane's just-launched swimwear collection.
