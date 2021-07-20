The 20 Best Items to Shop From Everlane's Summer Sale
If you've been looking to give your travel wardrobe an upgrade, you're in luck! Everlane just dropped its huge Summer Sale, and tons of travel-ready items have been marked down by up to 60 percent. Prices have been slashed on everything from comfortable shoes to versatile clothing pieces to spacious bags, and there's even a royally-approved travel item on sale.
Meghan Markle has long been a fan of the affordable sustainable brand and has been spotted in a number of their products over the years, including this cozy cashmere sweater that she once wore to the airport. The luxe topper is currently half off right now, so if you've been looking to give your wardrobe a little Markle Sparkle, now is the time. And that's not all — these flattering leggings, these cushioned sneakers, and this oversized carryall are also on super sale, so you can score a stylish and comfortable travel outfit for a fraction of the original price.
Dozens of popular men's travel essentials have been marked down as well. You can snag this backpack for only $31, this hoodie at a 20 percent discount, and these lightweight pants for $28 off. It's rare to see discounts this good, so to help you get started we rounded up our top 20 travel essentials to shop from the Everlane Summer Sale.
The sale is set to continue while inventory lasts, but certain styles and colorways are already selling out, so we suggest adding your favorite pieces to your cart ASAP if you want to take advantage of these steep discounts. Whether you're looking for a new pair of sandals or a comfy T-shirt, there's something on this list for just about everyone. Keep reading to shop all our favorite pieces below and shop the entire sale here.
Best Women's Travel Essentials on Sale
- The Cashmere Crew, $50 (originally $100)
- The Tread Runner, $49 (originally $98)
- The Mini Backpack, $31 (originally $48)
- The Perform Legging, $34 (originally $58)
- The Easy Pant, $43 (originally $58)
- The Long Weekend Tank Dress, $36 (originally $45)
- The City Sandal, $61 (originally $88)
- The ReNew Fleece Raglan Sweater, $22 (originally $55)
- The Square-Neck One-Piece, $59 (originally $70)
- The Oversized Carryall, $44 (originally $68)
Best Men's Travel Essentials on Sale
- The ReNew Air Hoodie, $48 (originally $60)
- The Waffle-Knit Crew, $20 (originally $40)
- The Track Pant, $46 (originally $58)
- The Modern Snap Backpack, $31 (originally $78)
- The ReNew Short Parka, $66 (originally $165)
- The 100% Human Water Bottle Carrier, $18 (originally $26)
- The Trainer, $49 (originally $98)
- The Track Hoodie, $48 (originally $68)
- The 7" Slim Fit Performance Chino Short, $40 (originally $50)
- The ReNew Air Pant, $40 (originally $68)
