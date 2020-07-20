Everlane Just Launched Its Summer Sale — and Styles Are up to 50% Off

We love Everlane for its comfy, minimalist basics all year-round, but there's no doubt summer has to be one of the best seasons for the brand. From airy linen tops to a wide array of shorts, Everlane is always stocked with seasonal essentials for both men and women. That's why we're so excited the brand is holding a Summer Sale , offering discounts on some of its best-selling styles up to 50 percent off.

Here's a highlight of what's on sale: If you're on the hunt for your new favorite summer dress, look no further than the Japanese GoWeave Cross-back Slip Dress, which you can shop for 29 percent off right now. The drapey, wrinkle-resistant material is both stylish and comfortable on hot summer days. There are also several jumpsuits on sale, made from some of Everlane's most breathable fabrics. These one-pieces will be sure to become part of your summer uniform, since they're both chic and easy-to-wear. A variety of women's shoes are also majorly discounted, including seasonally-appropriate sandals, slides, and espadrilles. We are particularly excited about deal on the Day Loafer Mule, which is currently 40 percent off, but we don't expect it will stay in stock for long. For men, the sale includes deals on basics, like the versatile Cotton Pocket T-shirt and Air Chino 7.