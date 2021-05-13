Everlane’s Newest Sandals Are a Must-have for Summer Travel
In a world of spiky stilettos and platform slides, it's refreshing to see that the "ugly sandal" is making a comeback. With the resurgence of sandal styles from sporty brands like Teva and Chaco, it seems as though this summer will be a season of comfortable shoes. And we are perfectly ok with that, especially when it doesn't mean we have to compromise on fashion. Luckily, one of our favorite brands that combines comfort with effortless style, Everlane, just launched its own version of the sporty, strappy sandal.
The Women's ReNew Sport Sandal is made with a recycled rubber outsole, recycled polyester upper with Velcro straps, featuring a sleek strappy design. The cushioned insole, soft lining, and adjustable straps all make for a secure, comfortable fit, while the five color options allow you to choose from classic neutrals or bold pops of color. Available in black, white, golden brown, a brown and blue combination, and scarlet red, these shoes have the ability to accompany a variety of looks, ranging from casual to dressy. Whether you're heading to the beach, lounging around the campsite, or exploring the city, these sandals are designed to keep up with you and all your adventures, making them an excellent pick for travel.
And if you think these sandals might become your new go-to summer shoe, you'll want to act fast, since they're already selling quickly on Everlane's website.
