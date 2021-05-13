Everlane’s Newest Sandals Are a Must-have for Summer Travel

The Women's ReNew Sport Sandal is made with a recycled rubber outsole, recycled polyester upper with Velcro straps, featuring a sleek strappy design. The cushioned insole, soft lining, and adjustable straps all make for a secure, comfortable fit, while the five color options allow you to choose from classic neutrals or bold pops of color. Available in black, white, golden brown, a brown and blue combination, and scarlet red, these shoes have the ability to accompany a variety of looks, ranging from casual to dressy. Whether you're heading to the beach, lounging around the campsite, or exploring the city, these sandals are designed to keep up with you and all your adventures, making them an excellent pick for travel.