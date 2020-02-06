Everlane’s New Rain Jackets Are Lightweight, Packable, and Refreshingly Stylish

Image zoom Courtesy of Everlane

In most climates, a rain jacket is a wardrobe essential, although it's probably never been the most stylish piece in your closet. However, that's all about to change thanks to Everlane's ReNew Rain collection. In typical Everlane fashion, the brand just released a new style of rain jacket and restocked a classic, bringing its sleek, clean style to even the most utilitarian of wardrobe staples.

Everlane's ReNew Windbreaker and Anorak are both water-resistant jackets that will keep you dry without sacrificing style. And as with many of Everlane's pieces, both jackets are made from 100% recycled fabric. Whether you're looking for a new everyday jacket or a piece to easily pack in your suitcase for an upcoming trip, these new styles from Everlane might just be exactly what you're looking for.

The Women's ReNew Windbreaker

This water-resistant windbreaker jacket is the perfect sporty piece to throw on over any outfit on a rainy day. It features a hood with an adjustable drawstring, double zipped front, an adjustable waist, so you can customize the fit of the jacket to make it more comfortable and to fit your style. It comes in four gorgeous colors: Canvas (light cream), Hemp (pale yellow), Midnight (black), and Light Sage (muted green).

To buy: everlane.com, $78

The Women's ReNew Anorak

If a longer rain jacket is more your style, you're in luck, since Everlane's ReNew Anorak is back in stock. This elevated take on the classic anorak features both zippered and snap closures. It also has front flap pockets, a hood with an adjustable drawstring, and a slightly defined waist for just enough shape to make it flattering. This style is available in Dusty Blue, Light Taupe, Dark Green, Royal Blue, Canvas, and Midnight.

To buy: everlane.com, $88

