This Sold-out Travel Backpack Had a 10,000-person Waitlist — and It's Finally Back in Stock

A good backpack can make a world of difference in your travels or daily commute. You'll want something functional, lightweight, and durable that will keep all of your belongings safe and organized, although that can be hard to find. Otherwise, you'll create unwanted bulk and stress with an under-performing and uncomfortable bag. If this sounds like your current go-to backpack, then we recommend upgrading to an all-in-one option like the Everlane ReNew Transit Backpack.

After months of being sold out — and garnering a 10,000-person waitlist — the popular backpack has finally been restocked and is available to purchase in its three original colors, plus two new hues: olive green and light blue/green. The travel-ready backpack is equipped with pockets to hold your tech, including a 15-inch padded laptop sleeve with easy access for TSA security lines, as well as two organizational compartments for your phone, boarding passes, headphones, and other essentials that zip closed for added security.

Courtesy of Everlane

To buy: everlane.com, $85

On the inside, you'll find two slip pockets that can be used to hold valuables like your passport and wallet. Or, they can easily double as additional storage for your tablet, chargers, journals, books, and whatever else you may need for the day.

There are also two water bottle pockets located on the outside and inside of the backpack, as well as a handy trolley sleeve, so you can secure the bag on top of your rolling suitcase while you're on the move.

Courtesy of Everlane

And, in true Everlane fashion, the ReNew Transit Backpack is made from a recycled polyester fabric that's equal parts durable and sustainable, in addition to being water-resistant. This material also makes the top-rated backpack easy to clean; just spot clean with water to lift any stains from day-to-day wear.

Ahead of its restock, Everlane shoppers awarded the Renew Transit Backpack an impressive 4.6-star rating, with one calling it the "best backpack I've ever had," thanks to its spacious design with "plenty of nooks and crannies to fit all sorts of things." One customer wrote, "This backpack holds everything you need and then some. I can see why it sells out so much; it's 100 percent a must-have."

Another reviewer chimed in, sharing that it's an excellent bag for commuters: "The quality is great and the design [is] simple but smart. I can fit a lunch box, laptop and charger, large wallet, phone, keys, and then some." Additionally, it also makes a great school backpack, according to one buyer who shared, "It's a perfect size for hauling [a] laptop, iPad, and notebooks around campus." Vouching for its durable exterior, a shopper highlighted that the Everlane Backpack "held up well under pouring rain."

Plenty of travel enthusiasts have also given the backpack their seal of approval. One wanderlust shopper said, "I love all the pockets for organization and I can hold a ton of stuff in this backpack. [I] recently went on a three-day work trip and this backpack was all the luggage I needed. [It] holds a lot but doesn't look big or bulky."

Another traveler added that the interior water bottle pocket "can easily store an umbrella" and added that the bag feels "very comfortable on the shoulders." They also noted that the trolley sleeve is "the icing on the cake." A shopper praised the backpack's "well thought-out compartments" for providing "many options to store a variety of travel essentials." They ended their review by saying it "makes packing for a weekend getaway a breeze."

Whether you're looking for a new travel backpack, or just need a reliable, stylish, and well-pocketed bag for your day-to-day life, the ReNew Transit Backpack is definitely up to the job. Get one at Everlane today before it sells out again.