This Cashmere Jumpsuit From Everlane Is the Absolute Coziest Gift You Can Give This Year

We all have that one person on our list who is impossible to shop for during the holidays. Whether you're shopping for your mom who insists she doesn't need anything, or your best friend who seems to already have everything, this insanely cozy jumpsuit from Everlane makes the perfect gift. After all, who wouldn't want to receive an entirely cashmere outfit?

The ReCashmere Lounge Jumpsuit features a sleeveless cut, two front pockets, and a relaxed, wide-legged fit. It's super easy to wear, since it can be layered or worn simply on its own. The comfort and versatility will make you want to live in this jumpsuit all winter long. Plus, it's the ultimate in cozy gift giving. I can't say I'd be disappointed to find one of these under the tree.

The jumpsuit is made from Everlane's ReCashmere blend, which is 60% cashmere and 40% wool. This includes recycled Italian yarn that's ultra-soft yet reduces the garment's carbon footprint by 50%, so you can also rest assured that this jumpsuit is environmentally friendly.

In addition to Pebble, the jumpsuit is also available in black.

To buy: everlane.com, $158

