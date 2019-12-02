This Packable, Reversible, and Water-resistant Jacket From Everlane Is 30% Off for Cyber Monday

Image zoom Courtesy of Everlane

The only thing better than finding one great winter jacket is finding a coat that includes two styles in one. The Men's Re:Down Puffer from Everlane does just that, since it's reversible. Even better, the jacket is water-resistant and conveniently packs up into a pillow, making it the ultimate travel companion. For Cyber Monday, you can buy the jacket for 30% off the original price.

As far as style goes, one side of the jacket looks like a traditional down puffer jacket, while the reverse has a solid outer shell and two large front flap pockets. Button tabs on the pockets keep your belongings safe yet easily accessible.

And despite being so lightweight, this jacket is impressively warm, since it includes an insulated hood and windproof cuffs. Plus, like many of Everlane's styles, it's environmentally friendly. The jacket's cozy down fill is made from recycled down comforters and pillows and its outer shell is made from renewed plastic water bottles.

If you have a long trip ahead of you, chances are you're already thinking of what to pack to make your travels more comfortable. Luckily, the Re:Down Reversible Puffer folds into a pocket that not only saves space, but it also allows the jacket to act as a travel pillow to make long plane rides a little more bearable.

In addition to black, the jacket also comes in a forest green/copper brown color combination.

If you can't get enough of Everlane's versatile clothing, the brand also makes a ReNew Reversible Fleece Jacket, which is equal parts cozy fleece and sleek nylon.