This Alpaca Cardigan Has Hundreds of Five-star Ratings — and It's Perfect for Travel

When you think of your ideal cardigan, what comes to mind? Is it something oversized, thick, and cuddly? Or is it rather a soft and lightweight option you can easily pull on and off? If you're anything like us, your answer might simply be "both, but for different occasions." That means filling your winter wardrobe with cardigans of all styles, lengths, and thicknesses — and inadvertently, taking up precious closet space. So what if you could combine all your favorite cardigans into one all-encompassing choice? Well, it turns out you can.