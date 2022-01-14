This Alpaca Cardigan Has Hundreds of Five-star Ratings — and It's Perfect for Travel
When you think of your ideal cardigan, what comes to mind? Is it something oversized, thick, and cuddly? Or is it rather a soft and lightweight option you can easily pull on and off? If you're anything like us, your answer might simply be "both, but for different occasions." That means filling your winter wardrobe with cardigans of all styles, lengths, and thicknesses — and inadvertently, taking up precious closet space. So what if you could combine all your favorite cardigans into one all-encompassing choice? Well, it turns out you can.
Everlane's Oversized Alpaca Cardigan is the piece you've been searching for. The one you can wear around the house. The one you can wear on a chilly plane. The one you can slip on at work, while running errands, or sightseeing. The cardigan is made with real, ethically-sourced alpaca yarn, is warm yet lightweight, and designed for easy, cozy wear in virtually any situation.
Because the cardigan is oversized, it perfectly encapsulates everything a cardigan should be: warm, comfy, and spacious. But thanks to a rich fabric blend of alpaca, wool, and nylon, it's also super soft to the touch and uniquely airy, which means it'll warm you up without suffocating you. Built with a button-down front and two large pockets, it's also completely functional and versatile. It's truly no wonder the cardigan's already racked up hundreds of reviews.
"I originally bought this to fill out a business casual capsule wardrobe, but have discovered it really can be dressed way up or way down and anything in between," one shopper wrote. "This cardigan is super soft and lightweight, and the light gray is a lovely dimensional color… It has a beautiful drape that slims and doesn't cling to my backside. Very pleased with this purchase."
To buy: everlane.com, $140
While the cardigan is a must-have for so many different activities, it just may shine its brightest while traveling. The cardigan is the furthest thing from tight and restricting, meaning it can be removed with ease, even in a small plane, train, or bus seat. Because of its soft, breathable material, it adds an element of plush comfort to all types of travel, without the worry of overheating while in transit.
If you're dreaming of a winter spent in perfect comfort, pick up Everlane's Oversized Alpaca Cardigan now. It's so versatile and breathably soft, you may just want to grab one in all four colors.
