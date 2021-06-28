You'll Want to Wear This Soft, Flattering Tank From Everlane All Summer Long
No matter what type of trip you're about to embark on, you'll want to make sure your suitcase includes comfortable, versatile wardrobe basics that will allow you to pack light. A good T-shirt or tank top is a must-have, especially during the warmer months. Luckily, Everlane has a wide variety of travel-ready basics, including this ultra-flattering tank that comes in multiple colors.
The Organic Cotton Cutaway Tank is made from 100% organic cotton, as its name suggests, which means it's soft on the skin and breathable. With a high neckline, curve at the shoulders, and medium length that can be worn tucked in or out, this tank is a versatile piece you won't regret adding to your wardrobe.
And since it comes in so many shades and patterns (13, to be exact), you'll probably want to buy more than one. The tank retails between $18 and $20, but you can bundle select colors and shop three for $45 right now.
To buy: Organic Cotton Cutaway Tank, everlane.com, from $18
Shoppers rave about this tank, and many have bought it in multiple colors. "This tank has a very flattering fit and the color (I got scarlet) is very vibrant and lovely. It's also high quality fabric and stitching and has a nice thickness to it," one reviewer wrote on Everlane's site.
Another shopper commented on the tank's fit: "It's not too thin or thick and it's the perfect length for a curvy girl, hits right at the hips, and is just long enough to tuck in pants or [a] skirt."
