This Meghan Markle-approved Brand Dropped Lightweight Linen Pieces Just in Time for Summer
When it comes to getting dressed on a hot summer day, you'll want to reach for lightweight, breathable pieces that will keep you cool and won't stick to you as you move. That's why linen is always a popular fabric to wear during the warmer months. If you've been looking for a few new easy-breezy linen pieces to add to your rotation, you're in luck! The celeb-loved brand Everlane just launched a new collection of linen pieces that definitely deserve a spot in your summer wardrobe.
The brand is known for being one of Meghan Markle's go-to fashion sources for stylish, sustainably-made clothing at budget-friendly prices. And this new line of linen clothing is so great, we wouldn't be surprised if we see Markle herself sporting some of these breathable pieces this summer.
The new linen collection includes everything from billowy tops to wide-leg pants to flattering dresses to cool jumpsuits. According to the brand, linen is much more eco-friendly than other fabrics on the market because it's "made with low carbon impact as well as less water and chemical inputs." Even better, it's durable and moth-resistant.
Everlane Linen Dresses and Jumpsuits
If you're looking to add a one-and-done piece to your closet, there are two dresses and one jumpsuit in the line-up: the Linen Workwear Dress, the Smocked Linen Dress, and the Linen Picnic Jumpsuit, which are all lightweight, comfortable, and flattering.
If separates are more your thing, the collection has a variety of tops and bottoms in different silhouettes like tank tops, long-sleeve button-ups, shorts, and drape pants. Perhaps best of all, most of the versatile pieces come in the same colors and prints, so you can wear them as a coordinated set or mix and match them with other pieces in your wardrobe.
Prices start at just $50, and almost all of the pieces are under $100. This comes in handy because it's likely that you'll want to add a few of the cute and airy pieces to your collection before summer hits.
Everlane Linen Tops
Everlane Linen Bottoms
