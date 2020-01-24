Everlane Just Launched a New Leather Loafer That Will Be Your Next Go-to Travel Shoe

Image zoom Courtesy of Everlane

Everlane is known for its stylish, sustainable, and comfortable products, from shoes to denim. The brand recently made news when it announced it was discontinuing one of its longtime best-sellers, the celeb-favorite Modern Loafer (which is available for a little while longer and on sale now for $90). But Everlane wouldn't take away one of our favorite flats without giving us a replacement. Enter: the Leather Slip-on.

The brand's newest shoe is a smooth leather loafer-style flat. The pair joins other customer-loved styles like the Day Glove, Day Loafer, and Tread Sneaker.

To buy: everlane.com, from $125

The slip-ons are made from 100 percent Italian leather, giving them a buttery soft feel on the feet. A rubber outsole and flexible, cushioned footbed mean they're a breeze to walk in, while elastic detailing and a leather pull-on tab make them easy to slip on and off. In other words, they're perfect for busy travel days.

Image zoom Courtesy of Everlane

The flats are available in black, white, pale yellow, muted pink, and metallic silver, so whether you're looking for a new everyday shoe or a statement piece, the Leather Slip-ons have a variation just for you.

